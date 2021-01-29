Newton County Schools ready to celebrate 150 years

COVINGTON, Ga. — As Newton County has kicked off its bicentennial celebration, the county's school system will soon commemorate its 150th anniversary.

Newton County Schools students and employees will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the district starting Monday, Feb. 1, officials announced.

Special videos, proclamations and artwork is planned to circulate the school system's social media, a Jan. 29 press release stated, to help spread the news that 150 years ago — on Feb. 7, 1871 — the district was officially born.

Members of the Newton County Schools Board of Education recently adopted a resolution celebrating the school system’s 150th anniversary to commemorate the milestone.



“We are super excited to celebrate the founding of the Newton County School System,” Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said in a statement. “I’m honored to be the superintendent of schools on this momentous occasion, and I am fortunate to have benefitted from the extraordinary leadership of those superintendents before me. The incredible work and commitment of all our former staff, educators and leaders positioned us for success. Over the past 150 years, we have worked hard to attain—and maintain—our mission of providing educational excellence to all students. During the past century-and-a-half, our students and employees have been recognized at the regional, state, and national level, bringing home countless awards and honors along the way.



“Our students and staff have proven time and time again that they can compete toe-to-toe with their peers at any level and achieve," she continued. "I hope the Newton County community is extremely proud of their local public school system, where our vision is that all students will be well-rounded and prepared for the future.



“We never dreamed we’d be in the midst of a pandemic during our 150th year,” Fuhrey added, “but that won’t dampen our celebration. We will be celebrating throughout the week leading up to the anniversary date and we hope that our community leaders and residents join us in the activities by posting and sharing positive notes on their social media as well. We have an incredible history and there’s no telling what outstanding accomplishments Newton County School System will see in the next 150 years!”

