Newton County Schools PR department wins national award

The Newton County School System Office of Public Relations has been recognized by the National School Public Relations Association with an award of Honorable Mention for the district’s 2017-2018 Annual Report.

According to Richard D. Bagin, APR, executive director of the National School Public Relations Association, NSPRA received 631 entries into the national awards program this year with 415 receiving recognition. The school system’s Annual Report is showcased on the National School Public Relations Association’s website at www.nspra.org.

“Our department strives to keep all NCSS stakeholders informed of important information through various means of communications,” Sherri Davis, NCSS Director of Public Relations, stated in a press release. “It’s an honor to receive an award of recognition from the National School Public Relations Association for our Annual Report as this important, yearly publication showcases the highlights and accolades of our school system’s students and staff for the given school year.”

Davis added, “Although the Public Relations Department produced the content for the Annual Report, much of the credit for the award-winning publication must go to Square One Creative Group, who did a fantastic job of putting all of the information together into such a well-designed publication. While the award is very special, most important is the fact that we were able to provide our stakeholders with important information regarding our school system.”