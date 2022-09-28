Newton County schools name Homecoming queens, kings In left photo, Eastside High School crowned Heaven Anderson as Homecoming queen and Jordan Edwards as Homecoming king Sept. 22. In right photo, Alcovy crowned Jayla Powe as Homecoming queen and Caleb Mathis as king Sept. 9. - photo by Courtesy of Newton County School System Alcovy and Eastside high schools recently named their 2022-2023 Homecoming kings and queens. Gas smell leads Newton County schools to evacuate middle school Newton High School names 2022 Homecoming Court Newton County Schools name three Teacher of the Year finalists Newton County names school-level Teachers of the Year