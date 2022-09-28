By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County schools name Homecoming queens, kings
Eastside, Alcovy 2022 HC kings, queens
In left photo, Eastside High School crowned Heaven Anderson as Homecoming queen and Jordan Edwards as Homecoming king Sept. 22. In right photo, Alcovy crowned Jayla Powe as Homecoming queen and Caleb Mathis as king Sept. 9. - photo by Courtesy of Newton County School System

Alcovy and Eastside high schools recently named their 2022-2023 Homecoming kings and queens. 