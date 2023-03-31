Newton County Schools announces new principals

COVINGTON, Ga. — Fairview Elementary School and Liberty Middle School will welcome new principals for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Newton County Board of Education approved their appointments during a special called meeting for personnel on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Kimberlee Sorrell will assume the leadership position at Fairview Elementary School in July after serving as the assistant principal at Liberty Middle School since 2018. She replaces Andrea King, who is departing for other opportunities.

Sorrell earned her Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with mathematics concentration from State University of New York and her Master of Arts in education in curriculum and instruction and reading from the University of Virginia. She added a second Master of Arts in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix before obtaining her Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

Sorrell previously served as a classroom teacher in Virginia, New York, Colorado, and Kansas before moving to Georgia. She is no stranger to Fairview Elementary as she served as a classroom teacher at the school for several years before her promotion to assistant principal at Liberty Middle School.

“I am excited, humbled and honored to be recommended and hired as the next principal of Fairview Elementary School,” said Sorrell. “I will bring my energy and passion back to Fairview to create a positive climate and culture filled with teacher voice, parent involvement and curious students in a collaborative learning community. I thank the superintendent and school board for believing in me and ask for your continued support of our Fairview Eagles.”

In addition to Sorrell, the school board also approved the appointment of NiQuan Alston as incoming principal of Liberty Middle School. He will replace departing principal, Malcolm Brown. Alston is currently an assistant principal at Veterans Memorial Middle School here in Newton County.

Alston earned his Bachelor of Education in communication science disorders from Valdosta State University in 2013. He later obtained both his Master of education in instructional technology and education specialist degree in education leadership from Kennesaw State University.

He is currently working on his Doctor of Education in educational leadership at Kennesaw State.

Alston has experience as both an engineering technology teacher and even served as a director of technology for a K-12 school system. He has been an assistant principal at Veterans Memorial Middle School since 2018.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue my support of the students, the staff, the Superintendent and the Board of Education as I transition as the new principal of Liberty Middle School,” Alston said. “Serving as a teacher and a leader in this school district has brought me so much joy and fulfillment.”

Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey lauded to selection of these newest principals.

“As they are already well-respected members of the Newton County School System family, I am very confident that Ms. Sorrell and Mr. Alston will each have a smooth transition to their new positions,” Fuhrey said. “And that both of them will work to continue the culture of high expectations at their respective schools.”