Newton County Schools announces finalists for Teacher of the Year

Newton County Schools and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2026 Teacher of the Year award on Friday morning.

After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges spent two days interviewing each of the teachers. The three candidates earning the highest point totals and thus advancing to the final round of judging are, in alphabetical order: Dr. Quinita Morrow, Alcovy High School; Dr. Catrina Pollard, Eastside High School; and Ms. Kamara Whitening, Veterans Memorial Middle School.

Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, school board Chair Abigail Coggin and several central office leaders surprised each of the teachers with flowers and balloons at school on Friday to make the special announcement that they were finalists for Newton County Teacher of the Year. Family members of the teachers were also included in the surprise visits.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, the Teacher of the Year selection committee will observe each of the three finalists teach in the classroom setting. The person with the highest combined score on the essay, interview and observation will be announced as the 2026 Newton County Teacher of the Year during a special celebration at Porter Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

In Alphabetical Order:

Dr. Quinita Morrow has served as the marketing instructor at Alcovy High School since July 2022. Before joining Alcovy, she taught marketing at Luella High School from 2017 to 2022 and began her teaching career at Newton High School, where she taught marketing from 2007 to 2017.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Albany State University in 2005, followed by a Master of Science in Management from Troy University in 2006. In 2019, Morrow completed her Doctor of Business Administration in Business Management at Walden University.

“I’m honestly speechless, but I am truly honored and humbled by this incredible achievement,” Morrow said after the surprise visit.

Dr. Catrina Pollard has served as an agriculture teacher at Eastside High School since 2014. She began her teaching career in 2007 as an agriculture teacher in the Burke County School System and later taught in Habersham County before joining the Eastside team.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from the University of Georgia and a Master of Science in Agricultural Leadership and Communication from UGA in 2009. In 2011, Pollard added an Education Specialist degree in Agricultural Science from Auburn University, and in 2020, she earned a Doctor of Education in Community Leadership in Agricultural Education from Murray State University.

“I’m really excited,” Pollard said. “I’m excited to represent Eastside and our school system. We have tremendous teachers in our community, and I’m excited to teach alongside them.”

Ms. Kamara Whitening teaches sixth-grade mathematics at Veterans Memorial Middle School, where she began her teaching career in 2021 and has remained ever since. Prior to teaching math, she taught Family and Consumer Science before transitioning into her current role.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2020 and a Master of Arts in Human Services with a concentration in Marriage and Family from Liberty University in 2022.

“Honestly, I just give honor to God first because God is the head of my life and I can’t do anything without him,” Whitening said. “I am utterly surprised. I had no idea, and I’m just truly grateful. I just love my kids, and I am truly grateful.”

Bradley shared congratulatory remarks for each finalist.

“Congratulations to Dr. Morrow, Dr. Pollard, and Ms. Whitening on being named our Teacher of the Year finalists,” Bradley said. “Each of them represents the very best of Newton County Schools—bringing knowledge, passion and creativity into their classrooms every single day. Their commitment to preparing students for success in school and in life embodies the heart of our mission. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and the lasting impact they have on our community.”

Coggin echoed this sentiment on behalf of the board of education.

“Our board is incredibly proud of Dr. Morrow, Dr. Pollard, and Ms. Whitening for being selected as this year’s Teacher of the Year finalists,” Coggin said. “They are shining examples of what it means to inspire, challenge, and encourage students to reach their fullest potential. Their dedication to their profession and their love for their students remind us all of the power of excellent teaching. We look forward to honoring them at this year’s celebration.”

Newton County’s Teacher of the Year program would not be possible without the support of the community. As a result, Newton County Schools and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce would like to extend special thanks to Covington Ford and also the Newton County Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Champions, including: Abbey Hospice, APCU, Archer Aviation, AT&T, B.D., Beaver Manufacturing, Bridgestone, City of Covington, CL Williard, General Mills, Ginn, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, High Priority, Longleaf Hospice, Main Street Land & Properties, Meta, Michelin, Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, Newton Federal, Nisshinbo, Northside, Oxford College at Emory University, Piedmont Newton, Pinnacle Bank, Rivian, SBC Construction, SK Microworks, Snapping Shoals EMC, Sunbelt Builders, Synovus, Takeda, Thomas & Hutton, Truist, and United Bank.

For more information on the Newton County Schools’ Teacher of the Year program, contact Ms. Sherri Partee, Executive Director of Communications for Newton County Schools at partee.sherri@newton.k12.ga.us.