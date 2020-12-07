Newton County 4-H member Zoom chats with Bill Nye

COVINGTON, Ga. — Imagine your surprise if you logged into what you thought was a routine Zoom session and were greeted by none other than your childhood idol? This is exactly what happened to Newton County Senior 4-H member CJ Harris.

Harris was one of four youth from across the nation selected by National 4-H Council to help kick off the 2020 4-H STEM Challenge by participating in a Mars Base Camp Trivia Game. Harris and his teammate logged in and were greeted by a special guest host Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.”

Harris said he remembered watching Nye’s videos as a supplement to his home school curriculum. Harris said he loved the positivity and fun Nye brings to science education.

The Mars Base Camp Trivia Game consisted of two teams facing off and answering trivia questions related to the red planet. Harris’ team started with the lead, but the other team quickly caught up, which resulted in a tie.

Nye took the surprise one step further by awarding each 4-H’er $2,000 to support their 4-H club’s STEM program.

When reflecting on the interaction, CJ summed up the experience with one of his favorite lines, “How cool was that?”

The Mars Base Camp Trivia Game can be viewed on the National 4-H Facebook page.

“Newton County 4-H is very proud of CJ and all of his accomplishments,” UGA Extension - Newton County’s Charlene Scott said. “CJ is a Master 4-H’er, currently serving as a Georgia 4-H State Representative, as well as staying active in the local Newton County 4-H Program.”

For more information about Newton County 4-H, contact Scott at cscott@uga.edu or visit the Newton County 4-H website at tinyurl.com/newtoncounty4h.