Newton-area schools receiving thousands in state Opportunity Grants

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education is including Newton County in almost $900,000 in Opportunity Grants to help school districts expand options and opportunities for their students, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Thursday.



The funds will support opportunities in world languages, fine arts, physical education, summer learning, and Advanced Placement and accelerated learning.

Grants awarded to Newton County-area schools include:

• Newton County School System received $5,000 in an AP Teacher Mentoring Grant which will provide financial support for districts to design a mentoring program for teachers, including mentoring activities.

The grant funds will allow schools to offer focused support to new or experienced AP teachers who seek to improve their instructional practices.

• West Newton Elementary received $ 4,369 in a Physical Education Project (PEP) grant to provide physical education teachers opportunities to implement sustainable physical education initiatives and increase access to quality physical education.

• Social Circle High School received $3,000 in a Fine Arts Consumables and Equipment (FACE) grant to allow fine arts teachers to implement sustainable fine arts education instruction initiatives to increase access to quality fine arts education.

• Palmer Stone Elementary received $2,000 and East Newton Elementary $2,000 in Student Fitness Education Program and Equipment (STEP) grants to provide physical education teachers opportunities to implement sustainable fitness education instruction initiatives and acquire the necessary equipment to increase access to quality fitness education.

• Eastside High School will receive $2,000 and Clements Middle $1,000 in World Languages Innovation grants to provide opportunities for public schools in Georgia to create and enhance existing programs and activities that connect world language instruction with other academic areas.

“These grants allow schools and districts to continue to expand opportunities and ensure an excellent education for students across the state,” Woods said. “Education is more than just the core content areas, and this funding will ensure students have access to opportunities that prepare them for life and keep them engaged in school.”

The Opportunity Grants were made possible through federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, a GDOE release stated.