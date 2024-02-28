Mason Sorrow named GACD Scholarship recipient

The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) has announced their 2024 Scholarship recipient is Mason Sorrow of Oxford.

Mason is currently a senior at Eastside High School and Newton College & Career Academy and is enrolled in college courses at Georgia State Perimeter College. He plans to finish his degree at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and attend graduate school. His career goals include working with state and federal agencies like the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), on the topics of hydrology and fire ecology.

To encourage study and careers in soil and water conservation related fields, GACD administers one, $1,000 scholarship each year. The scholarship is given to students majoring in, or intending to major in, a soil and water conservation related area. Acceptable areas of study include, but are not limited to, agricultural education, agronomy, horticulture, plant pathology and agricultural communications.

“The mission of GACD is to advocate for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the Conservation Districts of the state,” a press release stated.

For more information on GACD or to explore opportunities on how you can support their efforts, please www.gacd.us or Facebook @GACDConserve.




