Fred Richard announces retirement from Newton County Schools

Newton County Schools (NCS) is set to bid farewell to Fred Richard, principal of Clements Middle School, at the end of the school year. Richard has announced his retirement after 13 years of dedicated service to the school.

Richard, a distinguished educator with a rich background, began his journey in education as a physical education teacher at Johnson County Primary School in Wrightsville, Georgia, in 1992.



Over the years, he served in various capacities, including teaching health/science and physical education at Johnson County High/Middle School and taking on roles as the head girls and boys basketball coach, assistant softball coach and track coach.



In 1999, Richard continued his career at Crisp County High School in Cordele, Georgia, where he taught health and physical education, became an assistant principal and excelled as the head basketball coach and evening school administrator.



In 2011, he joined NCS and Clements Middle School as the assistant principal/athletic director, later assuming the role of principal in July 2018.



During his tenure at Clements Middle School, Richard's passion for education and commitment to student success shone brightly. His leadership was marked by a deep love for the students and staff, evident in his dedication to events like Honors Day and the Athletic Awards banquet as well as his involvement in various school activities such as sporting events, class changes and morning and afternoon duties.



Richard expressed his gratitude for the memories made and the relationships built during his time at Clements Middle School.



"The memories will last a lifetime," Richard said, highlighting the joy he found in working with the students and staff every day.



When asked about his retirement plans, Richard shared his intention to take time for himself and his family after dedicating 33 combined years to serving others. He encouraged the next principal of Clements Middle School to come in with an open mind, nurture the students and staff, ensure their safety and strive to exceed expectations every day.



Dr. Duke Bradley III, the superintendent of Newton County School System, shared his appreciation of Richard’s dedication to the school system.



"Mr. Fred Richard has been an exemplary leader and educator, and we extend our congratulations on his well-deserved retirement,” Bradley said. “His dedication to our school, students, and staff has been unwavering, and we are grateful for his years of service and the positive impact he has made. We wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life and thank him for his commitment to excellence in education."

