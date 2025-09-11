Deputy injured in highway crash on Thursday morning

NEWTON COUNTY — A deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is reportedly facing serious injuries after rear-ending another vehicle.

Just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers responded to the scene at the intersection of State Route 212 and State Route 81.

Preliminary information provided by Crystal Zion, DPS public information director, points to the deputy rear-ending a pickup truck.

“A Newton County Sheriff's Deputy operating a Dodge Charger patrol vehicle was traveling northbound on State Route 81, approaching the intersection with State Route 212 where traffic had become congested,” the information from Zion states. “As the deputy approached a Dodge Ram pickup truck from behind, he failed to apply his brakes in time and struck the rear of the pickup truck.”

According to preliminary information from the GSP, a deputy with the NCSO has “suspected serious injuries.” Another driver also “had a complaint of injuries.”

The deputy, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to Grady Hospital. The preliminary details did not share further information about the extent of the other driver’s injuries.

The Covington News has reached out to the NCSO for additional comment, but has not immediately heard back.

This is the second documented time this month that a local law enforcement officer has been involved in a non-emergency related crash.

On Sept. 2, a deputy with the Covington Police Department was listed at fault in a vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Highway 278 and Turner Lake Road. The GSP says the officer was traveling west on Highway 278 when they attempted to turn left onto Turner Lake Road. The officer reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic, striking a Toyota Camry that was traveling east on Highway 278 as it drove through the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.” No update has been released on their current condition.