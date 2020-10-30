Woman says she slammed door on gunman during Covington robbery attempt

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police have identified a suspect after a woman said someone in a group attempted to rob her by pointing a gun in her face after she answered the door to her motel room early Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The victim told police she first met the suspect Wednesday around 2 a.m. when he knocked on the door of her room at Days Inn on Alcovy Road and identified himself as an upstairs neighbor.

He again knocked on her door a few minutes later and, after objecting to his continued early morning knocking, opened the door to find "four people on the right side of her door against the wall."

"One of the males got off the wall and then pointed a silver in color pistol in her face. She instantly shut the door and called police," a report stated.

Officers responded to her call and met with the victim's brother, who arrived shortly after officers. He told police he had met the suspect earlier in the day when he inquired about buying an AR-15 rifle the brother had in his vehicle's open trunk. He said he had told the suspect the rifle was not for sale, a report stated.

A check by officers showed agencies from Newton and Rockdale counties had active warrants on the suspect for aggravated assault and violation of probation, the report stated.