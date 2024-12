Christmas may be over this year, but a reunion between a woman and her dog led to a holiday miracle. Animal control officers from Greenville, North Carolina drove to Covington, reuniting a dog with his owner after a month of separation. 54-year-old Covington woman Josette Miles had presumed the worst about her companion Louie, an 18-month-old Cavapoo who had been missing since a vehicle accident in Greenville.