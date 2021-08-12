Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 11, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Robert Caleb Allen, 34, Meadow Drive, Newborn, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with criminal trespass
Axel Isai Arriola-Lima, 23, Cannon Drive, Social Circle, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving without a valid license
Charles O’Neal Brown, 57, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with criminal trespass
Tylus Rodriquez Brown, 37, Syamore Drive, Athens, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Andre Shakir Bruce, 41, homeless, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation
Norman Eugene Bryant, 59, Bryant Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with battery
Frank Willie James Bryant IV, 30, Tara Way, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated battery and battery
Wyman Lee Buff, 40, Cook Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges, surety bonds and real property bonds as security
Carlmel Joshua Butler, 19, Glengarry Chase, Covington, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no motorcycle helmet, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Jaquatia Lucinda Butts, 23, Little River Trail, Eatonton, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation
Jesus Perez Chacon, 27, Persimon Place Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no seat belt and U-turns
Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear county ordinance animal violation and no proof of insurance
Haley Leigh Cline, 26, Wheat Street, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and court sentenced 24 hours
Jeremy Allen Craton, 31, David Rd, Hampton, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Brian Kesler Curtis, 42, Tripple Hill Drive, Macon, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation
Kyle Thomas Daniel, 23, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Chad Lee Davis, 35, McGibbony Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of meth and probation violation
Sharon Ann Dills, 55, Gardina Rd, Sparta, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with theft by shoplifting
William Carl English III, 35, Loyd Rd, Newborn, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Marjorie Jeanette Foushi, 44, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation
Christina A. Flores, 38, Silver Lake Drive, Norcross, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no headlights
Michelle Leigh Hamilton, 50, County Line Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with incarceration order serve 48 hours
Krystopher Arlyn Hendrix, 41, South Lakes Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with DUI, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, no driver’s license on person
Walter Aldofo Hodgson, 25, Briarwood Rd, Atlanta, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
Daniel Charles Gilreath, 63, Jefferson Inn, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and court sentenced 8 days
Justin Blake Hall, 33, Veal Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with probation violation
Vanessa Michelle Harp, 32, Institute St, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking
Heather Nicole Hightower, 48, Oak Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Troy Blake Howard, 35, Sugar Hill, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Bernaredic Davonte Jackson, 18, Oak Terrace Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10
Kenneth Cole Jackson, 29, Cornish Trace Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Jiicobi D’vionn Jester, 21, Church Street, Riverdale, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with probation violation
Keith Knight Jr., 23, Waterford Club Drive, Lithia Springs, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with Aug. 4 and charged with theft by taking
Tyquiavious Shavonga Lackey, 19, Rockdale County, was arrested Aug. 6 back for court
Christopher Orlando Livingston, 54, Echols St, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and court sentenced
Latora Tamekka Maeberry, 44, Mills Cove Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with aggravated assault
Kevin Patrick Mcmonagle, 20, Hwy 278, Social Circle, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation
Oscar Mcmullen, 28, Calgory Glen, Austell, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Jonathan Olivero Medina, 27, North Franklin St, Dublin, was arrested Aug. 9 and court sentenced
Adolfo Alvarez Montalvo, 19, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 10 and court sentenced 65 days
Jalen Jah’Mere Nealy, 26, Fox Chase Court, Conyers was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation
Kelando Lamont Potter, 27, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Kierra Marchaye Roberts, 29, Mountain Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with probation violation
Marcus O’Neal Russ, 41, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with contempt of court
Lauren Renae Slaughter, 27, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Nathan Watson Siegel, 42, Hwy 81 N, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with battery
Stanley O’Neal Smith, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Ayanna Amaya Kelly-Smith, 18, Windcrest Keep, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct, trans of controlled substance marijuana on school grounds and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Justin Reginald Tatum, 30, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with aggravated child molestation
Caleb Justin Waggle, 29, Stewart Church Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation
Joyclyn Loyota Weaver, 31, Apt a Plum Orchard, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with battery
Maurice Leon Wiggins, 32, Spring Lake Circle, Morrow, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with failure to appear
Jerry Matthew Wooddell, 43, Eleanor Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy
Isaac Alexander Yates, 31, Mill Street, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with theft by deception
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Susan Marie Bailey, 42, Barnes Mountain Rd, Mansfield, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with loitering or prowling and public indecency
Charles Oneal Brown, 57, Geiger Street, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with criminal trespass
Oceanus Saendret Collins, 27, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with criminal trespass and harassing phone calls
Anthony Guerra Cruz, 19, Berkshire Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Kayla Marie Hogan, 23, Wildwood Way, Monroe, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Travis Denorman Jones, 33, Tew Ln, Covington, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway
James Edward Jordan Jr., Gum Creek Rd, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Rogelio Crisostomo Martinez, 55, Henderson Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Oscar McMullen, 28, Calgory Glen, Austell, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Jonathan Wayne Morse, 27, Stetson Drive, Gibsonville, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Jalen Jah’Mere Nealy, 26, Fox Chase Court, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation
David Lee Wright, 28, homeless, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with loitering or prowling
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Devontae Bernard Barnes, 20, Oak Valley Drive, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Princess Monlikea Brown, 29, Melody Circle SW, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and held for other agency
Clayton Allen Christian, 36, Oconee Circle, Eatonton, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with drugs not in original container, dui, improper lane usage and purchase, possess or have control of any controlled substance schedule iv tires
Kenneth Cole Jackson, 29, Cornish Trace Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with expiration & renewal licenses, failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and passing on shoulder of road
Rimon Jiwani, 18, Mimosa Circle, Tucker, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.