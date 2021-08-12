Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 11, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Robert Caleb Allen, 34, Meadow Drive, Newborn, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with criminal trespass

Axel Isai Arriola-Lima, 23, Cannon Drive, Social Circle, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving without a valid license

Charles O’Neal Brown, 57, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with criminal trespass

Tylus Rodriquez Brown, 37, Syamore Drive, Athens, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Andre Shakir Bruce, 41, homeless, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation

Norman Eugene Bryant, 59, Bryant Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with battery

Frank Willie James Bryant IV, 30, Tara Way, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated battery and battery

Wyman Lee Buff, 40, Cook Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges, surety bonds and real property bonds as security

Carlmel Joshua Butler, 19, Glengarry Chase, Covington, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no motorcycle helmet, no proof of insurance and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Jaquatia Lucinda Butts, 23, Little River Trail, Eatonton, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation

Jesus Perez Chacon, 27, Persimon Place Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no seat belt and U-turns

Jennifer Annette Clark, 39, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear county ordinance animal violation and no proof of insurance

Haley Leigh Cline, 26, Wheat Street, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and court sentenced 24 hours

Jeremy Allen Craton, 31, David Rd, Hampton, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Brian Kesler Curtis, 42, Tripple Hill Drive, Macon, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation

Kyle Thomas Daniel, 23, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Chad Lee Davis, 35, McGibbony Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of meth and probation violation

Sharon Ann Dills, 55, Gardina Rd, Sparta, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with theft by shoplifting

William Carl English III, 35, Loyd Rd, Newborn, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Marjorie Jeanette Foushi, 44, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation

Christina A. Flores, 38, Silver Lake Drive, Norcross, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no headlights

Michelle Leigh Hamilton, 50, County Line Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with incarceration order serve 48 hours

Krystopher Arlyn Hendrix, 41, South Lakes Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with DUI, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, no driver’s license on person

Walter Aldofo Hodgson, 25, Briarwood Rd, Atlanta, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Daniel Charles Gilreath, 63, Jefferson Inn, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and court sentenced 8 days

Justin Blake Hall, 33, Veal Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with probation violation

Vanessa Michelle Harp, 32, Institute St, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking

Heather Nicole Hightower, 48, Oak Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Troy Blake Howard, 35, Sugar Hill, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Bernaredic Davonte Jackson, 18, Oak Terrace Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10

Kenneth Cole Jackson, 29, Cornish Trace Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Jiicobi D’vionn Jester, 21, Church Street, Riverdale, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with probation violation

Keith Knight Jr., 23, Waterford Club Drive, Lithia Springs, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with Aug. 4 and charged with theft by taking

Tyquiavious Shavonga Lackey, 19, Rockdale County, was arrested Aug. 6 back for court

Christopher Orlando Livingston, 54, Echols St, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and court sentenced

Latora Tamekka Maeberry, 44, Mills Cove Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with aggravated assault

Kevin Patrick Mcmonagle, 20, Hwy 278, Social Circle, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation

Oscar Mcmullen, 28, Calgory Glen, Austell, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Jonathan Olivero Medina, 27, North Franklin St, Dublin, was arrested Aug. 9 and court sentenced

Adolfo Alvarez Montalvo, 19, Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 10 and court sentenced 65 days

Jalen Jah’Mere Nealy, 26, Fox Chase Court, Conyers was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation

Kelando Lamont Potter, 27, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Kierra Marchaye Roberts, 29, Mountain Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with probation violation

Marcus O’Neal Russ, 41, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with contempt of court

Lauren Renae Slaughter, 27, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Nathan Watson Siegel, 42, Hwy 81 N, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with battery

Stanley O’Neal Smith, Puckett St, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Ayanna Amaya Kelly-Smith, 18, Windcrest Keep, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct, trans of controlled substance marijuana on school grounds and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Justin Reginald Tatum, 30, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with aggravated child molestation

Caleb Justin Waggle, 29, Stewart Church Rd, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation

Joyclyn Loyota Weaver, 31, Apt a Plum Orchard, Covington, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with battery

Maurice Leon Wiggins, 32, Spring Lake Circle, Morrow, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with failure to appear

Jerry Matthew Wooddell, 43, Eleanor Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy

Isaac Alexander Yates, 31, Mill Street, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with theft by deception

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Susan Marie Bailey, 42, Barnes Mountain Rd, Mansfield, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with loitering or prowling and public indecency

Oceanus Saendret Collins, 27, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with criminal trespass and harassing phone calls

Anthony Guerra Cruz, 19, Berkshire Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Kayla Marie Hogan, 23, Wildwood Way, Monroe, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Travis Denorman Jones, 33, Tew Ln, Covington, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway

James Edward Jordan Jr., Gum Creek Rd, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Rogelio Crisostomo Martinez, 55, Henderson Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Jonathan Wayne Morse, 27, Stetson Drive, Gibsonville, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

David Lee Wright, 28, homeless, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with loitering or prowling

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Devontae Bernard Barnes, 20, Oak Valley Drive, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Princess Monlikea Brown, 29, Melody Circle SW, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and held for other agency

Clayton Allen Christian, 36, Oconee Circle, Eatonton, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with drugs not in original container, dui, improper lane usage and purchase, possess or have control of any controlled substance schedule iv tires

Rimon Jiwani, 18, Mimosa Circle, Tucker, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.



