Phil Lanier named Rotarian of the year
(From left) Immediate past president Joe Davidson presents Phil Lanier with the 2023 Rotarian of the Year award. - photo by Special Photo

COVINGTON, Ga. — Phil Lanier was named Rotarian of the Year for the Rotary Club of Covington Tuesday, June 27.

Lanier, who joined the Rotary Club of Covington in 2017, served as the Club’s Youth Services Chair during the 2022-23 year.

In that role, he was instrumental in getting the Club’s first Roteract Club established at Georgia State University‘s Newton Campus.

Lanier was also involved in the Cars of the Past Car Show, Meals on Wheels, Empty Stocking Fund and providing gift cards at Christmas to Camp Sunshine.

Lanier exemplified the Rotary motto of Service Above Self.