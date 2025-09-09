42nd annual Fuzz Run set for this Saturday

On Saturday, Sept. 13, the Covington Police Department and Police Who Care, Inc. will present the 42nd annual Fuzz Run 5K.

Every year, more than 3,000 runners, walkers and spectators come to Covington for the Fuzz Run. Participants in the Run and See Georgia Grand Prix Series have named the Fuzz Run the “Best Race in Georgia” for four years.

The Fuzz Run is the largest participatory event in Covington year after year. The Fuzz Run is a community event for all ages and all types of runners and walkers.

Start race day with the Redbird Run – a fun run for children ages five and under. Then stay for the one-mile fun run and the exciting 5K race. The Fuzz Run 5K is a Peachtree Qualifier race (certification number GA19018WC).

The Fuzz Run also features the Expo. Meet local business owners and learn about all the products and services they offer to Covington and the surrounding area. The Expo starts on the Friday before the race and continues on Saturday’s race day.

Volunteers are also welcome for both Sept. 12 and Sept. 13. They will receive a free volunteer t-shirt.