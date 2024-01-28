BOLO issued for missing Covington man suffering from dementia

NEWTON COUNTY – On late Saturday afternoon, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) issued a BOLO for a missing Covington man suffering from dementia.

Police say George Bryan walked away from his residence on Jan. 27 at approximately 2 p.m. without his cell phone. The BOLO states that he typically returns to his residence within an hour “but has not returned as of this time.”

Deputies were also advised that he likes to frequent the Salem Road Walmart area.

Bryan is described as a Black male with brown eyes. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 170lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, black jeans and black house shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Bryan’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or contact Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org.



