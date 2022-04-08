Newton Trails fundraiser offers evening at Lockwood Mansion

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton Trails plans to use the charm and allure of Lockwood Mansion to gain continued financial support from the community.

Newton Trails Board of Directors Chairman Duane Ford recently announced the nonprofit, volunteer-based corporation would be hosting a fundraiser event at the renowned Covington property in an effort to garner funds that would go toward further expansion and improvement of multi-use recreational trails across the county.

Ford said attendees of the Saturday, May 14, event will be able to stroll the “lovely mansion grounds,” located at 2129 East St. SE, with friends and fellow trail supporters from 5:30-8 p.m. while enjoying music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a selection of wine, beer and other beverages. In addition, there will be a silent auction.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance, before May 7, Ford said. There will be no ticket sales at the door.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-casual-evening-at-the-lockwood-mansion-tickets-311237408467?aff=ebdssbdestsearch to make ticket purchases online.

Select sponsorship packages for the event are also available for purchase. To learn more, email info@newtontrails.org.

Lockwood Mansion, also known as Worthington Manor, is most recognized for its use in the hit television series “The Vampire Diaries,” among other film productions.

Proceeds from the event will go directly toward making Newton Trails’ “priority projects” and long-term vision for the county’s trail system a reality.

Projects on deck, Ford said, include rebuilding and opening the Alcovy River Bridge and improving parking and other amenities along the Cricket Frog Trail as well as connecting the Cricket Frog to the Yellow River, Eastside, Oxford and other Newton County trails.

The long-term vision includes extending the trail system to Porterdale, Newborn, Almon and other areas within the county, which would make a connection to the trail system in Rockdale County, and eventually the greater Atlanta trail network — perhaps someday extending the Cricket Frog Trail to Shady Dale, Ford said.



