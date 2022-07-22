NASS: Georgia farmers expected to plant less acreage in field crops

Georgia farmers are expected to plant 35,000 fewer acres of the state’s major field crops, according to the June Acreage Report released on June 30 by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Corn, peanuts and soybeans are forecast for reduced acreage in 2022 compared with acres planted in 2021.

Meanwhile, Georgia cotton growers are expected to add 30,000 acres, from 1.17 million in 2021 to 1.2 million in 2022, an increase of 2.6%.

NASS forecasts Georgia corn planted area for all purposes at 430,000 acres in 2022, down 10 percent from 2021, when the state’s corn growers planted 480,000 acres.

Peanuts, estimated at 730,000 acres in 2022, are down 3% from 2021, when Georgia farmers planted 755,000 acres.

Soybean planted are estimated at 130,000 acres, down 7% from 2021, when Georgia growers planted 140,000 acres.

Hay producers are expected to harvest 560,000 acres in Georgia in 2022, up 20,000 acres (3.7%) from 2021, when they planted 540,000 acres.

The harvested acreage for tobacco harvested area, at 8,000 acres, is unchanged from the previous year. Winter wheat planted area, at 210,000 acres, is down 5% from 2021.



