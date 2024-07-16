Torrin recognized by Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company and the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) have awarded veteran Mike Torrin of Covington $1,000 to support his farm, Clay Pot Farm.

The grant is part of Tractor Supply’s $100,000 donation to FVC’s Fellowship Fund, which provides direct assistance to veterans in their beginning years of farming or ranching.

Clay Pot Farm specializes in the production of lamb and free-range chicken. Prior to launching Clay Pot Farm, Torrin served in the Army branch of the military for six years.

Torrin is one of 50 veterans to receive a $1,000 Tractor Supply gift card to purchase items crucial to supporting their farm business. The Tractor Supply Company Foundation has also awarded an additional $50,000 to FVC to benefit farmer veterans through grants and programming.

“Our longstanding support for veterans is rooted in our Mission and Values,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “Agriculture offers a sense of purpose and opportunity ideally suited for veterans beginning new careers. Through our donation to the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, Tractor Supply is honored to support these new farmers by providing them with the supplies, equipment and materials that are critical to their success.”

This is the sixth year Tractor Supply has partnered with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service as part of its ongoing commitment to veteran causes. Through the joint initiative, the company has provided more than $550,000 in gift cards and funding to FVC, assisting more than 350 farmer veterans nationwide.

“Agricultural start-ups can require the acquisition of substantial tools and equipment to become operational, so the continued support Tractor Supply provides is very much appreciated by our members and the communities they feed,” said FVC executive director Jeanette Lombardo. “TSC is not only a longtime supporter of the FVC, but daily they walk alongside our members as they grow and expand their operations. They have become an integral partner and assisting us in achieving our mission throughout the country.”

Fellowship winners are selected by a team of seasoned agriculture industry professionals. Applications were evaluated based on farm training, experience and/or transferable skills, level of personal investment in their farm business and ability to show how an award will help grow their farm business. Applicants were also asked to share their vision for how their business would support their communities.

In addition to the FVC grant program, Tractor Supply honors military service members and veterans with discounts on Fourth of July and Veterans Day. Tractor Supply also supports military and veterans’ organizations year-round through programs and initiatives with Dogs on Deployment, paws4people, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Folds of Honor.

Additionally, TSC recently launched its Hometown Heroes program, which honors military service members, veterans and first responders with special benefits in TSC’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program and Hero Holiday discounts.

As part of TSC’s Hometown Heroes program launch, FVC was one of 10 organizations that each received $100,000 in support of military service members, veterans and first responders, emphasizing Tractor Supply’s commitment to Hometown Heroes causes.