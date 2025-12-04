Musulyn’s to hold Community Outreach Day on Dec. 6

A day of generosity put together by Musulyn’s International Restaurant is set for this weekend.

On Dec. 6 from 1-5 p.m., Musulyn’s International Restaurant is holding a Community Outreach Day in their parking lot, located at 6129 Highway 278 NW in Covington Crossing Plaza. The goal of this event is to feed those in need and spread Christmas cheer.

The event is highlighted by hot holiday meals, warm drinks and the distribution of winter clothing.

Donations of winter clothing, including coats, hats, gloves and scarves, are welcome. Blankets and personal care items, as well as supplies for hot meals, non-perishable foods and beverages are needed.

Volunteers are also welcome. To inquire about donations and volunteering, call Chef Carmenia at 470-205-4825.