DeGarmo, Amerigroup to host foster care training event

Georgia foster care system is in crisis. More children in need and not enough foster parents willing to care for children in crisis in their homes.

Just some of these obstacles include the pressing need for more available foster homes to accommodate the 12,000 children in foster care, the demand for caregivers trained to address high acuity needs of youth in foster care, and the vital need to provide foster parents with better access to essential resources and specialized training to address issues like trauma, stress, and caregiver burnout effectively.

Foster parents often struggle to access essential resources and specialized training to address the distinctive needs of foster children. The shortage of support and training can result in various issues like trauma, stress, and burnout for both the caregivers and the children in their care.

To address these problem, Dr. John DeGarmo, a globally recognized expert in parenting and foster care, along with Amerigroup Georgia, will be presenting a free day of training and support for Newton and Rockdale CO foster and adoptive parents Saturday, October 19th, from 10 AM -2 PM.

Through this collaborative effort, Amerigroup and Dr. DeGarmo are working to ensure that every foster parent receives the support and resources they need to care for these young individuals with the compassion and expertise they deserve. Additionally, these training sessions fulfill foster parents’ annual training requirements, bringing about a more skilled and prepared foster care community.

Mel Lindsey, President of Amerigroup Georgia, emphasized the critical need for action, saying, “Georgia’s foster care challenges require urgent attention. Our partnership with Dr. DeGarmo signifies our ongoing commitment to address these pressing issues head-on and create lasting change for our most vulnerable children. We are investing in strategic collaborations that will improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable children and will help to create a brighter future for communities across our state.”

Dr. DeGarmo, founder and director of The Foster Care Institute, a TEDx Talk presenter, and experienced foster parent to over 60 children alongside his wife, brings extensive expertise and insights to address the challenges facing vulnerable children in the foster care system.

“The statistics show that the foster care crisis is not just a challenge but a pressing emergency that requires immediate action,” Dr. DeGarmo asserted. “By providing foster parents with the necessary support services, we aim to address the mental health and well-being of both caregivers and children alike.”

The event will be held at the Conyers First Unite Methodist Church, 921 North Main Street, NW. For more information, contact the Rockdale CO Foster Parent Association at 678 576 0677.