Why Social Circle girls soccer's Final Four run gives coach Heather Richardson high hopes for 2024

DECATUR, Ga. — Social Circle girls soccer became the latest victim of Paideia’s now 15-game winning streak. The Lady Redskins suffered a 6-0 loss at Avondale Stadium on Friday in the Class A Final Four.

As a result, Social Circle’s 2023 season came to an end.

It was an emotional scene in the post game huddle. However, head coach Heather Richardson shared an uplifting message with her players.

“I told the girls, ‘We actually played a good game,’” Richardson said. “We played as hard as we could. We did the things that I talked about. I told them definitely not to hang their heads down. They definitely have something to be proud about this season.”

The Lady Pythons have boasted dominance all postseason. They downed Jasper County 10-0 in round one then defeated Darlington 8-0 in the Sweet Sixteen and beat Lamar County 9-1 in the Elite Eight last Monday.

One silver lining for the Lady Redskins can be the fact that they played the closest against Paideia of any other playoff team before them.

Knowing that brought a smile to Richardson’s face.

“That makes me feel a little better,” Richardson said. “I knew coming into it that [Paideia] was a really good team. We had a game plan and knew what we needed to do. And we worked our hardest at it. But it does make me feel good that we held them a little closer than everyone else.”

From the start of this year’s postseason, the Lady Redskins experienced tight contests.

In the first round, Social Circle edged out Whitefield Academy 2-1 on April 11. A week later, on April 18, Tallulah Falls was eliminated by the Lady Redskins 5-2. On April 24, Social Circle shut out East Laurens 4-0, a win that advanced it to the Final Four.

Social Circle’s 2023 postseason run comes a year removed from the Lady Redskins capturing the program's first ever state title.

Richardson believes that having a bulk of the players who have faced so much playoff competition will only make this group better.

“We fought in a tough game in the first round of the playoffs just to be here,” Richardson said. “I think that’s a testament that they are ready. Going into next season, all these same teams will be here. So, we have to step up another notch so we can compete in the end.”

Key contributors like junior Peyton Brooks, sophomores Faith Young, Claire Ray and Alana Ferguson returned from last year's state championship roster. But there were some new faces featured this year with 10 seniors graduating last May.

Freshmen Kambrie Morrow and Aubrey Spruell were among the newcomers to this year’s team.

Not only that, but 90% of this year’s roster will be expected to return next season following the latest playoff run. Only two seniors — Anna White and Georgia Brown — graduate in May.

Brooks led the Lady Redskins with 61 goals — a three-goals-per-game average — followed by Young who recorded eight goals. Young had a team-high 20 assists to go along with her goal total while Brooks was behind her with 11.

Ferguson finished the year with seven goals. Spruell and Morrow netted six and five goals, respectively, in their debut seasons as Lady Redskins.

As the team’s starting goalie, Addie Stracner tallied 68 saves in all 20 games this year, which averages out to nearly four saves per match.

Richardson relayed an important message to her team before they left Avondale Stadium, too.

“I told the girls at the end of the game, ‘It’s amazing we’re in the Final Four,’” Richardson said. “Only four teams a year get to do that. They have no reason to be disappointed in the way this turned out. I’m just super proud of them.

“I told them to cry for just a little bit, then tomorrow starts next season.”

Social Circle finishes at 14-6 overall with an unblemished 6-0 record in Region 8A-Public. The Lady Redskins won their second consecutive region title, too, with a 3-1 win at Prince Avenue on March 28.

With back-to-back long stints in the postseason, Richardson wants to see her team back competing for a state title in 2024.

“Just from the experience they all have now combined, I have high hopes for next season,” Richardson said. “It should be another good run.”