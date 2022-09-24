Social Circle football cruises to 39-7 win over Lamar County

Social Circle made history and a major statement with a 39-7 win over an eighth-ranked and previously unbeaten Lamar County at Redskins Stadium Friday night.

The victory was the first over a ranked opponent in school history. It also extended the Redskins winning streak to four games, the first since they opened the 2006 season with as many victories.

With the upset, Social Circle (4-1) showed that it can hang with, and even beat, the best in the state in Class A.

The Redskins were dominant on both sides of the ball. The offense scored the most points Lamar had allowed all year.

Senior quarterback Logan Cross completed 12-of-18 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those went to senior receiver Mason Moore, who finished with six catches for 77 yards.

Junior Kam Durden led the team in rushing 16 carries for 94 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, the defense held an offense that was averaging 33 points to a single touchdown and just 151 total yards.

Social Circle jumped out to a surprising and commanding 29-7 first-half lead, highlighted by a eight-play, 99-yard drive over the final two minutes of the second quarter. Cross completed 2-of-3 passes for 60 yards and ran for 11 more to avoid sacks. His final completion went to senior receiver Phillip Baynes for a 36-yard touchdown.

The Redskins maintained their momentum in the second half, outscoring the Trojans 10-0 on a 24-yard TD strike from Cross to Jude Nelson and a 22-yard field goal by Preston Guy.

The Redskins scored on their first play from scrimmage, set up by a 49-yard kick return by Baynes to the Social 45. Cross lofted a perfectly placed pass to Moore, who hauled the ball end at the five and coasted in for a score.

After going three-and-out to their next two possessions, the Redskins took advantage of a turnover to go up by two scores.

A Moore punt pinned the Trojans at the 1-yard line, and six plays later, senior cornerback Grayson Jenkins intercepted Lamar quarterback Ty Head at the 30 and returned it to the 15.

After a 13-yard run by Bayes, Cross connected with Moore from 2-yards. The PAT made it 14-0.

The Lamar offense finally got untracked on their ensuing possession, moving 64 yards in 10 plays, culminated by a 5-yard run by C.J. Allen to cut the lead in half. But it would be their only points of the game

The Redskins responded with a nine-play, 65-yard drive. Durden went the final 12 on a nifty run in which he burst up the middle before cutting right and beating a defender to the front corner of the end zone.

Social Circle will be off next Friday before hosting Commerce on October 7.



