PREP BASEBALL: Social Circle’s historic season ends against Charlton County in Class A-Public semifinals

FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Social Circle Redskins’ monumental season came to an in the Final Four of the Class A-Public playoffs at Charlton County on Monday, May 16.

Social Circle lost the doubleheader 4-0 and 16-6, respectively.

It was the bats that did the Redskins in.

In game one, the team went a combined 4-for-26 at the plate drawing one walk and striking out eight times. Then, in the second game, the Redskins seemed to find a spark on offense. They scored six runs in the first two innings.

But, at the end of five innings, they still found themselves trailing 7-6.

After going two straight innings scoreless, Charlton County exploded for nine runs across the sixth and seventh innings, which extended its lead even further.

Social Circle ended up not scoring another run past the second inning.

Logan Cross led all Redskin batters at the plate going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Mitchell McCullough had two RBIs while Ty Lemaster and Lucas Langley each registered an RBI as well.

But, it wasn’t enough to contend with Charlton County’s high-powered offensive burst on Monday.

As a result, the Redskins’ 2022 campaign concludes at 27-13 overall along with a third place finish in Region 8A-Public. Along its playoff run, too, Social Circle won on the road at Trion, Wilcox County and ACE Charter.

Head coach Kevin Dawkins told his team how proud he was of each player’s effort throughout this season when the game went final.

“They got a lot to be proud of,” Dawkins said. “They did nothing but compete day in and day out. Charlton is a really good team and there’s nothing to hang our head about. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”



