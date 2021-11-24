PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars prepare for shot at GISA Class A title

MONTICELLO, Ga. — It will be the same book but the third chapter for the football teams at Piedmont Academy and Thomas Jefferson Academy.

The two squads are preparing for the upcoming GISA Class A state championship game which is set for Friday, Dec. 3 at Mercer University in Macon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. as the first part of a tripleheader for the GISA Class A, Class AA and Class AAA title games.

Clint Satterfield, who was named head coach during the offseason, guides the Cougars. Satterfield was a longtime coach at Locust Grove High School.

Piedmont has compiled a 9-3 overall record in 2021 with playoff wins against Fullington Academy and Georgia Christian Academy. The Cougars defeated the Georgia Christian Generals 55-0 on the road in Valdosta on Nov. 19.

Thomas Jefferson, coached by Terrence Hennessy, has won the past two title games against the Cougars. The Jaguars also won the regular season matchup with Piedmont this fall 28-0.

The teams run different styles of offenses as the Cougars use a mix of passing and running while Thomas Jefferson employs a triple option offense.

The Jaguars are 11-1 this season with their lone loss to Class AA Brentwood who is aiming for another state championship in its respective classification.

Piedmont junior quarterback Justin Reynolds has been one of the top players in the GISA this season. Reynolds passed for four touchdowns against Georgia Christian in the Class A semifinals.

Reynolds had shared the wealth with several receivers in 2021 including Landon Conner, Ryan Holder, Luke Welch and Ryan Kennemore.

Michael Joseph has been the team’s leading rusher amassing 190 yards with two scores on the ground in his team’s last game.

Satterfield said he likes to run the football as much as possible but with Reynolds’ ability, the passing game has enjoyed success.

Defensively, several players have stepped up including Gavin Mask, Ridge Stroud, Mason Tanner, Cole Wade, Mason Owens and Mark Hicks.

While Thomas Jefferson took the win in the regular season, turnovers played a role. Piedmont had six turnovers in the contest.

Satterfield has honed in on that stat with his team’s preparation leading up to the big game

“You wouldn’t think that would happen again,” Satterfield said. “We just have to protect the football and do what we are capable of doing.”



