No fender, no problem: Tyler Reddick wins the Autotrader 400, goes back-to-back

HAMPTON, Ga. — It took 10 cautions, two overtimes and thousands of left turns in 40-degree weather. But in the end, it was 23XI’s racing Tyler Reddick who prevailed at Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

Reddick won a chaotic race that was filled with cautions and chaos, which even led to him losing a fender. With the victory, he became the first driver to win the first two races of the season since Matt Kenseth in 2009.

“I never would’ve dreamed, kind of like last week, we would be sitting here talking about winning a race,” Reddick said. “Just kind of unbelievable, honestly.” Tyler Reddick (45) delivers a burnout after winning the race. He did so without a front right fender, which he lost following a crash on Lap 224. Photo by Ethan Greene | The Covington News

Reddick took the field to the green flag after Friday’s qualifying was rained out. Last week's 2026 Daytona 500 winner and Team Penske’s Joey Logano took turns trading the lead in the opening 30-lap period.

Brad Keselowski entered his name in the leaderboard picture, leading eight laps. Handling issues ultimately caught up to him, though, sending the 2012 Cup Series Champion tumbling to the back of the pack.

A total of 18 lead changes took place in the first 60-lap stage, with drivers like Bubba Wallace and Dawsonville native Chase Elliott taking turns at the top spot. But it was Team Penske’s Austin Cindric who went from 30th to first to take the first stage victory.

After 22 laps of green flag racing, the first major incident took place on lap 82 by way of a crash between Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry. The carnage continued on lap 102 when a six-car crash took out Riley Herbst and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the day.

Twenty-five laps later, Kyle Busch was the next victim of the crash-filled stage. Busch failed to make the move to the outside lane on the backstretch, sending him into the inside wall and ending his day.

As the end of stage two approached, the 23XI duo of Wallace and Reddick were challenged for the lead by fellow Toyota driver Chase Briscoe and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. William Byron later entered his name into the fold, setting up a thrilling closing-lap showdown in stage two..

While Byron crossed the start-finish line first, a crash involving Larson and Shane van Gisbergen behind the leaders continued the second stage theme of chaos. Wallace was out ahead as the yellow flag was waived, which ultimately gave him the second stage victory.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Briscoe and Denny Hamlin kept the Toyotas up front in the early stretch of the final stage. But the burning question in the minds of pit crews was if the race would see any green flag pit stops at all. The answer? A resounding no.

On Lap 199 van Gisbergen spun out on the front stretch after getting loose, bringing out the sixth caution of the day.

After the final pit stop of the night, the Toyotas got out to another fast start with 56 laps remaining. Twenty laps of green flag racing followed, with dueling battles between the Toyota drivers and Team Penske. The Penske drivers would eventually prevail, sending Austin Cindric to the lead.

With Reddick and Hamlin in the middle of the pack, one small mistake by Hamlin would result in the biggest crash of the night to date. The wreck would result in Reddick losing his front right fender and place him at a severe disadvantage.

Fifteen laps later, Logano was the next driver in the lead pack to fall victim to chaos. The three-time Cup champion spun across the front stretch after making contact with Carson Hocevar, bringing out caution No. 8 with 23 laps remaining.

The Toyotas would reestablish the lead upon the next green flag, with Christopher Bell driving out front. Bell, Wallace and Reddick — minus a front fender – were on track to run away with the win. But the Chevrolets of Ross Chastain and Hocevar weren’t going to let them go out without a fight.

Hocevar, who was as far back as two laps down earlier in the race, drove right past five cars to directly challenge Wallace for the lead with seven laps remaining.

At the same time, Byron’s car went off the pace, which resulted in an 11-car wreck to send the race under yellow for the ninth time.

After a 10-minute red flag, the race went to overtime. With two laps to go, Hocevar attempted to make room to drive by Wallace. In the process, he collided with Bell, sending him into the wall for 10th caution of the night.

Wallace led the field to the green flag in the second overtime period with a push by Reddick. As Wallace drove to the top to block Hocevar, his efforts resulted in him losing the draft and falling out of the lead.

When the dust settled, Reddick stormed to the lead and took home another checkered flag for his 10th career win, becoming the 67th driver all-time to do so.

Briscoe came home in second place, while Chastain, Hocevar and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top five.

Reddick’s victory marked the 11th all-time win for the Hamlin-Michael Jordan owned 23XI Racing. Hamlin hopes that Saturday’s win is the start of something bigger for the sixth-year team.

“They’ve [Reddick and Wallace] got a few good finishes to start the year,” Hamlin said. “It’s just momentum, it’s a big thing in this sport and sometimes when you get going, it’s hard to stop.”

This was echoed by Reddick, who will look to become the first driver to win the first three races in succession next week.

“We show up to the racetrack every weekend with the efforts of you know breaking up the three big teams; the Joe Gibbs of the world, the Penske’s of the world and Hendrick. We want to jump in and be a part of the conversation with those three.”

