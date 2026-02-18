NEWTON: Regular season standouts for 2025-26 season

Regular season play is now in the books for the 2025-26 basketball season. From heartbreaking losses, to nailbiting victories, we’ve seen a little bit of everything.

Several players have risen up to new heights within Newton County basketball. Players like Christian Gatewood, London Smith and LeSon “Diesel” Nelson are among the student-athletes who have taken another step. Meanwhile, Newton’s Jared White and Alcovy’s Antione Graves have become leading players despite not having been on their respective varsity programs last season.

But there are others who have burst onto the scene that play pivotal roles for their programs.

With that, here are my standouts from the 2025-26 regular season

Milani Baughns (3). Photo by Jadden Mitchell | The Covington News







Milani Baughns, Alcovy





It’s been a tough, injury riddled season for the Alcovy Lady Tigers. But Milani Baughns has been a diamond in the rough in almost every appearance.

The 5-foot-9 freshman has been a plug and play replacement for standout big Shamariah Gibbs, who graduated in 2025. Baughns has specialized in offensive rebounds and her defensive playmaking, helping out players like Addison Way and Minah Little.

With three years left in her high school career, Baughns has all of the tangibles to be an all-time great at Alcovy.





Kingston Clahar (21) - photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News







Kingston Clahar, Newton





Coming into the 2025-26 season, Newton Head Coach Barry Browner touted Kingston Clahar as “next up.” Three months later, that assertion has been made correct.

The 6-foot-1 freshman has quickly become an ace for the Rams, taking assignments against some of the state’s best and succeeding. Clahar has since become a full-time starter and has become a proven scorer.

Consistency will be what Clahar will seek for his next three seasons at Newton. If he can find that, we may soon be saying Clahar’s name in the same light as Ashton Hagans, JD Notae or Stephon Castle.





Kam Davis (4). Photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News











Kam Davis, Eastside





Kam Davis is already a state champion in softball, but she has brought that same mentality to the Eastside Lady Eagle basketball team.

Before playing for Eastside, Davis was a standout basketball player at Jasper County, forming a one-two freshman duo with Newton’s Maddox. Davis has since been able to replicate this one-two duo with Jarilix Rivera-Villarini and is a polished player on both sides of the ball.

A large part of the Lady Eagles’ success on the court for the next two seasons will likely come from Davis.





Mekhi Hamlin (12). Photo by Garrett Pitts | The Covington News







Mekhi Hamlin, Alcovy





Mekhi Hamlin entered the 2025-26 season as the top prospect in Alcovy’s basketball program. Despite a lost season by the Tigers, Hamlin has widely lived up to expectations.

The 6-foot sophomore has made for a good compliment to seniors Jakori Pinelle and Kellin Hendrix. He’s also had his own shine throughout the season, scoring multiple 20-point games and leading the Tigers in points per game.

Like Clahar for Newton, Hamlin will need to be more consistent with the imminent departures of Pinelle and Hendrix next season. But Hamlin has shown why he’s the present and the future of Alcovy.





Damien Phelps (15) - photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News







Damien Phelps, Social Circle





Nelson gets a lot of attention for the Social Circle Redskins. But Damien Phelps has also been an integral part of this season, too.

The 6-foot-1 senior has been impactful on both ends of the floor, averaging 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. His breakout game came against Lamar County, where he scored 25 points in a win.

His size may affect some college consideration among larger schools, but his playmaking has elevated the Redskins to a successful season.





Kandice Shepard (1). Photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News







Kandice Shepard, Newton





After the Newton Lady Rams claimed a state championship in 2025, it seemed nearly impossible that they’d ever field a better team. But around one month out from the state finals, it seems that Newton is a safe bet to make another deep playoff run.

That’s in part thanks to two transfers: Jazmin Maddox and Kandice Shepard. While Maddox, who transferred from Jasper County, has battled an injury bug throughout the season, Shepard has been a consistent presence for the Lady Rams.

The senior guard has performed well both on and off the ball and has given the Lady Rams another dangerous option on the floor. Fans should expect Shepard to be a pivotal part of the Lady Rams’ postseason aspirations.





Jevon Sullivan (2). Photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News







Roman Sullivan (5). Photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News







Jevon and Roman Sullivan, Eastside





After spending the last two seasons in development, Jevon Sullivan has made the leap from prospect to leader

The 5-foot-11 junior has been one of the main scoring options throughout the season, consistently hitting the double-digit point mark. He has also meshed well with Gatewood and the heavy guard lineup, allowing the Eagles to hit the 18-win mark.

But you can’t have one Sullivan without the other.

The younger Sullivan, Roman, was set to play a significant bench role for the Eagles. But his jump came faster than anyone expected.

The sophomore immediately made his presence felt anytime he was on the court. So much so, that head coach Dorian Randolph made him a full-time starter.

Without the Sullivan’s, it’d be fair to say that Eastside would not have enjoyed the same success they’re currently having.







