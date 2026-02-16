Local wrestlers finish season strong at state championship meet

MORROW, Ga. — The traditional state wrestling meets took place across the peach state this past weekend as multiple county-area athletes posted quality results.

This year, all classifications in the state came together at Morrow High School for the final meet that lasted from Feb. 11-14.

In total, 13 local wrestlers earned placements.

By the time Social Circle wrapped up its season, five wrestlers finished as individual champions.

Walker Woodard, who is at the tail end of his freshman season, completed his year with his first ever individual state title.

Dane Kracht, Cohen Hargrove and Gable Hargrove all finished their years by each claiming their second individual state title.

James Sievers wrapped up his season with his third individual state title.

As a team, Social Circle finished No. 1 in 1A and No. 3 among all teams in the state of Georgia with 218.5 points.

The ‘Skins 218.5 points were only behind Camden County(296) and Jefferson(256).

Outside of the No. 1 finishes, the Redskins earned placements from four other wrestlers at the meet.

Cale Prater, Cooper Begitschke, Nick Morrell and Rocky Holloway all competed but were unable to capture placements.

Alcovy’s Asa Martin and Luke Shipton were the only two wrestlers from Highway 36 to qualify for the event, but it was Martin that left with a medal.

The Eagles qualified four wrestlers for the state meet, and Cadieu Dunlap and Jamorrie Cole left with placements.

Decorey Crumbley and Jaderrick Whitehead also competed, but were unable to place.

Newton’s boys team qualified four wrestlers for the final meet of the year, but Cyrus McCoy was the only one to take home a placement.

Jaylen Moreland, Jordan Moreland and Malik Parks all qualified for the event but did not place.

Out of all the local teams, Newton was the only one to qualify wrestlers from its girls team.

Although they did not place, the Rams received quality efforts from Chelsey Hunter and Londyn Parks.

Placements from local wrestlers: