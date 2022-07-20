HUBBARD: Don’t overlook other fall sports

Last week, I wrote a column expressing my excitement for the start of the 2022 football season coming up in just a few short weeks. There’s nothing like Friday Night Lights especially in the state of Georgia.

However, football is not the only fall sport to keep your eye on in Newton County this year. There’s cross country, softball, volleyball and even a girls flag football season, too.

And, just like the local football players, student-athletes in the area work just as hard in their respective sports. They, too, want to produce positive results and, generally, be successful on the field or court.

The past few weeks have been spent going (which has included some running) around all over the county to the various volleyball and softball practices as areas team prepare for the 2022 seasons.

Our readers have already seen some of our content that has come from those practices but, trust me, there’s plenty more to come.

Attending local teams’ practices has also allowed me to see the potential each team has. There will definitely be some cool stories to tell as the seasons begin and unfold.

With that said, I encourage the local Newton County community to support the local cross country runners, softball players, volleyball players and girls flag football members this upcoming fall. There are going to be some awesome things happen in those sports that the community doesn’t want to miss.

And, even though football is king, other fall sports are just as important as the pigskin. I’m just as excited to catch some fall sports action outside of football as I am about covering football itself.

Lastly, if you’re at a game that I’m at this upcoming school year, swing by and speak and/or introduce yourself. I enjoy meeting and getting to know as much of the Newton County community as I can.

In the meantime, be on the lookout in our future print editions and our website (covnews.com) for that amazing content I mentioned earlier.

