Eastside softball drops nail biter to Harris County

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles gave the Harris County Lady Tigers everything they could handle in a 1-0 defeat. One swing of the bat decided Eastside’s fate.

Dezaria Johnson was pitching with a 2-1 count to a Harris County batter with two outs in the second inning. Then, on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, the Lady Tigers drilled a deep shot that cleared the center field fence for a solo home run.

The Lady Eagles had their chances, particularly in the seventh inning, the change the outcome.

Donee Morain singled to start things off followed by Anslee Saunchegraw walking to have two baserunners. Johnson then struck out looking followed by a Gracie Griffis pop out to shortstop.

The bases were loaded when Emma Hopper was hit by a pitch.

Allie Vaughn took strike one looking, but then popped out in foul territory to end the Lady Eagles’ threat and, as a result, allowed Harris County to advance in the winner’s bracket.

Next up tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Eastside will face Villa Rica who lost to Northgate 2-1. That contest will take place on Field No. 3.