County-area teams place at Javianne Oliver Invitational

MONROE, Ga. — Three county area schools competed at the Javianne Oliver Invitational at Monroe Area High School this past weekend which produced a slew of top 10 finishes.

The Alcovy Tigers, Eastside Eagles and Social Circle Redskins were just three of the 18 schools that competed in the event.

Hyman leads the way for the ‘Skins

Jada Hyman picked up right where she left off as the senior looked to complete another strong track season.

Hyman had one of the two first place finishes among each county area school as she finished first in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 57.82.

In the same race, Brielle Price came in fifth place with a time of 1:03.77.

In the 200-meter dash, Hyman ended in third place with a time of 25.44.

Price produced another top five finish in the triple jump with a score of 34-3.

Sophomore Maloni Hundley finished in fifth place in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.00.

Sophia Fontenot had a ninth place finish in the long jump with a distance of 14-8.5.

In the girls shot put, Z’kiya Stewart finished in fifth place with a score of 29-10.

On the boys side, placements were led by Quenton Ervin, who claimed first place in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.66.

Ervin also claimed third place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.15.

Cornelius CJ Scott gave Social Circle a third place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.56. Scott also claimed fourth place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.10.

In the boys triple jump, Davion Jackson finished in eighth place with a distance of 40-3.

In the relays, Social Circle finished inside the top 10 in every race.

In the girls 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400, Social Circle finished in ninth, fifth and fourth place, respectively.

In the boys 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400, the team finished in ninth, eighth and seventh place, respectively.

Eastside’s boys team claims multiple top 10 finishes

The Eagles’ boys track and field team had a successful day in Monroe on Saturday.

In total, the boys team claimed six top 10 finishes on the day.

Freshman Jonah Davis had a strong event as the first-year track star finished in second place in both the 100-meter and the 200-meter dash(10.92 in the 100-meter, 22.19 in the 200-meter).

In the 100-meter, senior Marion Eubanks finished in 13th place with a time of 11.59.

Ja’Vonte Cherry-Lettsome claimed a pair of top 10 finishes in the hurdles.

Cherry-Lettsome claimed fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.76 and a sixth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with 16.83.

In the boys 800-meter run, another freshman led the way as Chance Henderson claimed ninth place with a time of 2:15.77.

Eastside’s boys relay team finished in eighth place in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:18.21.

For the Lady Eagles, the placements were led by the relay team that finished seventh in the girls 4x800-meter relay with a time of 13:04.49.

Sophomore Allison Brooks claimed 11th place in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.35.

Tigers show up with big numbers, claim multiple top 10 finishes

Alcovy showed up to Monroe with a packed roster as the Tigers took part in almost every event on the day.

The best finish of the day for Alcovy came in the boys 4x100 meter relay, where they claimed third place with a time of 44.66.

They also claimed seventh place in the boys 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:17.39.

Junior Keith Gaines gave Alcovy a fifth place finish in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.14.

Nickolus Lumpkin claimed 10th place in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.52.

In the 800-meter dash, Jayden Nesbitt finished in 13th place with a time of 2:19.19.

Gavin Rasheed earned sixth place in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.67.

In the boys long jump, Anthony Ragan earned 11th place with a distance of 19-10.25.

For the Lady Tigers, placements were led by the relay team.

Alcovy placed in the top 10 in every relay event the girls team participated in.

The best finish came in the girls 4x100-meter relay, where they earned fourth place with a time of 51.25.

Alcovy’s girls relay teams also earned ninth, eighth and sixth place finishes in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays, respectively.

The best individual placement for the girls team came from Havanna Ryann-Sutherland, who finished in eighth place in the girls 3200-meter run.

Jada Henderson claimed ninth place in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.70.

Alcovy’s Desiree Turner earned ninth place in the girls high jump with a score of 4-6.

In the girls shot put, Lauren Dennis earned 10th place with a score of 27-3.