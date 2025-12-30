Antione Graves delivers strong fourth quarter to propel Alcovy past Social Circle 54-51

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Antione Graves came through for the Alcovy Tigers last Friday as he propelled them to a 54-51 win over Social Circle on the road.

Friday’s game matched up two teams in need of a win as both teetered around .500.

When it was all said and done, Graves outdueled Braylon Dennis to secure a win for Alcovy and head coach Darrell Johnson.

Game Action

The game started fast and remained neck-and-neck for some time as the teams traded shots, misses and turnovers.

With the Tigers ahead early, Joseph Crowder-Simmons sunk a three-pointer to put the Redskins ahead for the first time at 5-4.

Tied at 8-8 later in the frame, Social Circle mounted a run to take a sizable lead.

Damien Phelps and Dennis both made key shots, but it was the latter that made two more — including a three-pointer to close out the quarter — as the Redskins led 18-9.

Alcovy managed to claw its way back as Jakori Pinelle made back-to-back jumpers before Jamari Willis trimmed the lead down to three with a lay-in.

With the Tigers closing in, Social Circle made three of its last four shot attempts in the half — two from Phelps — as the Redskins held on to a 29-24 advantage.

The second half started with a made basket from Le’Son Nelson, but Alcovy answered and then some as the seven-point lead was cut down to zero in no time.

Alcovy’s Kellin Hendrix played a key role in the comeback as he showed no concern to get down and dirty in the paint for physical shots.

Hendrix made the lay-up to tie the game at 34-34, and Graves knocked down the go-ahead jumper.

Social Circle answered, and the back-and-forth ensued down the stretch all the way to the final seconds.

On three seperate occasions in the frame, Graves was found wide open beyond the arc.

All three shots landed and extended the Alcovy lead.

The final three from Graves made it 52-49, and two free throws from Mekhi Hamlin put Alcovy ahead by three with only seconds left on the clock.

The Redskins completed the inbound and found their way to the other side of the court for a shot, but it was offline as the game came to a close.

Final Thoughts and What’s Next

Graves’ 17 points led the way for the Tigers as the junior accumulated 12 of the 17 in the fourth quarter.

Hendrix and Pinelle finished with 10 points apiece.

A key win for the Tigers was their second in a row as it moved the team’s record to 5-7. Since the win over Social Circle, Alcovy defeated Hills Academy 69-66 and lost to Thomson 56-65.

Alcovy now sits at 6-8 on the season and will get a week off before it takes on Jackson County(3-9) at home to continue region play on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Social Circle fell to 4-7 with the loss to Alcovy. Since the defeat, the Redskins have defeated McNair 59-35 and lost to Redan 45-48.

The Redskins’ boys team will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 3 at home against Denmark(1-11).