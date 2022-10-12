HUBBARD: What makes Alcovy softball a region championship-caliber team?

It was not that long ago when I was going around Newton County doing interviews with coaches and players for our softball preview coverage in late July. I vividly remember going to Alcovy’s softball practice on a rainy day where the team wasn’t even able to practice on the field, but instead they were hitting in the batting cage.

As I approached the cage, I could easily hear laughter, the ball hitting the bat and head coach Miranda Lamb audibly coaching and giving instruction.

The rain did not dampen the spirit of the Lady Tigers’ practice.

When the game was over last night with Alcovy winning the Region 3-AAAAAA championship, I asked myself: What makes this team a region championship caliber team?

My mind instantly journeyed back to that practice when I interviewed Lamb along with sophomore Kaitlyn Williams and junior Ashlyn Hoy. Those three things they exhibited were three of the main four factors that led to Alcovy capturing the region title.

Team Chemistry

Early on, you could tell this team genuinely enjoyed playing together and having a great time. The laughter I heard in July was the same I heard from Alcovy’s dugout all season long, including Tuesday night.

Whether it’s celebrating a run being scored or lifting a teammate up after committing an error, this group of players look out for one another.

That’s crucial to have in any type of championship-winning squad. I’m reminded of what Shaquille O’Neal said concerning his relationship with Kobe Bryant. Players can have “beef” with one another away from the court/field, but once you step onto the playing surface to compete, it’s got to be all about the team.

All season long for Alcovy, it’s been about the team. As coach Lamb has told me numerous times this season, this group is composed of softball players — not girls who play softball.

That held true all season long.

Execution

As important as team chemistry is to winning a championship, at the end of the day you need players who can go out and execute the game plan.

And, good thing for Alcovy is, they have more than just a handful of players who can play softball at a high level.

When thinking about this team, senior Alexis Hernandez, junior Ashlyn Hoy, sophomores Kaitlyn and CeCe Williams as well as MacKenzie Parrott, Kaylie McDonald and Makinzie Johnson come to mind. That’s nearly half of the roster I just listed off.

Others have contributed to this year’s success, too, with Tajah Jackson, Olivia Tomberlain, Alani Munoz and many other players.

And each player’s contribution included stellar play both on offense and defense for the Lady Tigers.

Time after time, this group of players stepped up when they needed to, made the plays they had to and that ultimately allowed them the opportunity to bring the championship trophy back to Highway 36.

Coaching

Now, as impressive as the Lady Tigers have been with their play on the field, I would be remiss to leave out the work of coach Lamb as well as coaches Marcus and Raven Smith.

From the jump back in August, it was evident that these coaches had the respect, attention and the pedigree it took to steer the ship for Alcovy softball.

It started in February when coach Lamb implemented the importance of being in the weight room. It carried over into the start of the season with coach Raven, who is an Alcovy softball alumna, working with the two featured pitchers Herandez and CeCe. Then, there’s the colorful coaching of coach Marcus who would be at first base during every game telling each player what they needed to hear and relay the message of how they could improve in their at-bats.

And I’m sure there were times that each coach, as coach Lamb put it to me Tuesday, had to give the players some “Tiger love.” But all in all, the coaches have done a tremendous job in getting this team on the same page from the get-go and accomplishing their 2022 season goals.

Support

There was one thing crucial to Alcovy’s championship season that was not on display at that July practice, but it showed up all season long. That was the support of the Alcovy High School community.

For instance, on Tuesday in the championship match, Alcovy principal Dr. Kristopher Williams and athletic director Thomas Lowe were in attendance. Throughout the year, members of Alcovy’s football, baseball and other athletic teams have shown up in big ways to show the support of Alcovy’s softball success.

According to Dr. Williams, it has been fun to watch this year’s team accomplish a region championship.

“All the offseason work they have put in is going to continue to manifest itself,” Dr. Williams said. “If you put the work in, are determined and come together, you’ll succeed.”

To sum up, I’m fully aware that my points listed here are not the only factors in how Alcovy accomplished this successful season. There are a plethora of things that play into what Alcovy did. However, in my opinion, these four are the most vital.

And, the most exciting thing is, the Lady Tigers are still a young squad. Only two seniors, Hernandez and Jackson, are graduating in May and a bunch of juniors, sophomores and freshmen will return to next year’s team.

So, I have to agree with coach Lowe when he told me, “the future is bright.”

For now, the Lady Tigers will host the Super Regional and face Riverwood in the first round. It’s been fun covering this team all season and our team here at The Covington News will continue to produce A+ coverage of all Alcovy playoff action.

I fully expect that, when we cover these games, that, just like the rain didn’t dampen the Lady Tigers’ spirit on that July morning, neither will anything else that may come against them in the state playoffs.





