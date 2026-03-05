Alcovy Lady Tigers continue strong stretch; Newton boys pick up first win of season

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Alcovy Tigers and Newton Rams split matchups on the soccer pitch this Tuesday as the two rivals battled it out at Sharp Stadium.

The girls matchup saw Tigers’ striker Zariah Strozier at her best as the South Carolina State signee scored a hat trick in a 3-1 victory. On the boys side, the Rams broke out of their five-game skid with a 6-0 victory.

Strozier added onto her season total and helped the Lady Tigers in the progress as the Newton back line proved to be no match for Alcovy’s top goal scorer by game’s end.

The first 45 minutes of action was dominated by the Lady Tigers as Strozier netted a brace to put Alcovy on top 2-0 at halftime.

However, the Lady Tigers suffered a setback late in the half as veteran midfielder and striker Jasmyne Boney suffered an injury. Boney ultimately had to exit the game, but Strozier finished the job in the second half despite a Newton breakthrough.

The Lady Rams cut the lead in half on a goal from sophomore Tristian Thomas, but that proved to be the lone bright spot of the afternoon for Newton’s girls team.

Later in the half, Strozier completed her standout match.

The senior dribbled across half the pitch before she deposited the ball into the back of the net to secure the hat trick.

With Strozier’s triple on the board, Alcovy rode out the remainder of the clock to secure another win for the 2026 season.

When it came time for the boys matchup to end the day, the Rams grabbed their first win of the day in commanding fashion.

Newton grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first half and did so despite multiple scoring chances from the Tigers.

In the final 45 minutes, things went from bad to worse for Alcovy as the team was forced to play with one less man.

Newton's boys soccer team picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday with a 6-0 victory over Alcovy. - photo by Jadden Mitchell

With the mismatch, Newton added on a pair of goals in the second half to grab its first win of the season.

For Newton, Steve Luxier and Erik Franco each netted a brace as they controlled the pace for the Rams on the attack.

Antonio Garcia and keeper Noah McCain also got in on the action with a goal apiece.

Although he did not put the ball into the net himself, Fernando Yanes’ vision was on display as he tallied a trio of assists in the win.

What’s next

After picking up the school’s first soccer win of the season courtesy of the boys team, Newton will resume Region 4-AAAAAA play Friday, March 6 on the road against the Grovetown Warriors.

With multiple wins now for Alcovy’s girls team, the Tigers will play their second Region 8-AAAAA game of the season when they travel to Habersham Central on Friday, March 6.



