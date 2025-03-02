STRICKLAND: Week Six Under the Gold Dome

With Legislative Day 20 behind us, we have officially reached the halfway mark of the 2025 Legislative Session.

One of our biggest legislative priorities during this session was hurricane relief. After weeks of hard work in this area, the Senate passed SB 52, the “Timberlands Recovery, Exemption, and Earnings Stability (TREES) Act,” which provides vital tax relief to timberland owners impacted by Hurricane Helene. The storm caused catastrophic damage, destroying an estimated $1.3 billion in standing timber across South Georgia. Many of these landowners depend on their timber harvest for income, and the economic impact has been devastating. This bill, sponsored by Sen. Russ Goodman (R–Cogdell), will help stabilize the market, ease the financial strain on affected families and support the long-term recovery of Georgia’s forestry industry—one of the largest in the nation.

Another key legislative win this week was the passage of SB 89, which expands Georgia’s Child Tax Credit to provide direct financial relief to families with young children. I sponsored this bill to build upon the recommendations of the Senate Study Committee on Access to Affordable Childcare, which spent months gathering input from working parents, childcare providers, and business leaders. The bill increases the state tax credit for childcare expenses to 40% of the federal level and creates a new tax credit for families with children under seven. Additionally, SB 89 incentivizes businesses to help employees with childcare costs by raising the employer tax credit cap from 50% to 75%. With the rising cost of childcare making it harder for parents—particularly mothers—to remain in the workforce, this legislation will provide real relief for Georgia families and help grow our state’s economy.

In addition to these major policy advancements, I also authored Senate Bill 132 to revise the procedures for a mentally incapable individual facing trial. This legislation would require a hearing before a court orders a mental competency evaluation and provide for faster assessment of nonviolent offenders charged with a misdemeanor. Both of these measures will help reduce the burden on the court system while also safeguarding the rights of mentally ill individuals. This bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary and I look forward to presenting it on behalf of one of our state’s most vulnerable communities.

On a personal note, I was proud to see Senate Bill 79, the “Fentanyl Eradication and Removal Act,” pass through the Senate Committee on Judiciary. The Senate first began its crackdown on fentanyl with “Austin’s Law,” which was passed in 2024 to address the sale and distribution of substances like fentanyl. SB 79, authored by Sen. Goodman, would further reduce the amounts of fentanyl required to constitute an offense of possession, selling, distributing and manufacturing. By tightening restrictions on this dangerous substance, we can better protect our communities and prevent senseless drug-related deaths.

As always, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the 42nd Senate District. Please don’t hesitate to ask any questions, concerns, or ideas. Your input helps shape the policies that impact our state, and I value your voice in this process.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.