BECK: Rivian’s potential impact immeasurable

If there was any debate that the place we call home is special, Rivian settled it.



As you’ve likely read, state officials announced Thursday that the California-based electric vehicle startup company would invest $5 billion in a truck manufacturing plant at Stanton Springs North at a 2,000-acre megasite located just off I-20.

Gov. Brian Kemp called it the largest single economic development project in Georgia history. And it’s all happening right here — at home.

The manufacturing plant will bring 7,500 jobs to the area, but think about what type of impact this development will have beyond Rivian. Think about the jobs that will be created to construct the facility. Think about the domino affect in how parts suppliers and manufacturers for these vehicles will likely locate to the surrounding area and create even more jobs. Think about the impact this will have on area utility companies and the revenue that will be generated through this. Think about the opportunities this creates for our area’s youth.

When it’s all said and done, I don’t think it’s truly possible to put a dollar amount on just how large of an impact Rivian will soon have on our community, our region and our state.

To echo sentiments shared with me by Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes, what an amazing time for this area.

Now, as one might expect, there has already been some pushback. But Rivian officials are planning town hall events to meet area residents and help educate residents about their mission. More details about those events will come in the new year, no doubt.

Hats off to the folks who helped seal the deal and got Rivian to Stanton Springs — specifically the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. They successfully conveyed to the company’s leadership why this was the best decision they could have ever made, and we will be a better community for it.

This year we celebrate Newton County’s bicentennial, which has been the perfect time to reflect on the history of our great community. And now, with eyes on the future, I believe we can truly look forward to the years ahead thanks to Rivian.

Taylor Beck is editor and publisher of The Covington News. He may be reached at tbeck@covnews.com.