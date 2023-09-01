Fayetteville — James “Jim” Neely Jr. embarked on his final journey, leaving behind a trail of innovation, cherished memories, and a legacy that continues to resonate. Born on July 9, 1949 to James Neely Sr. and Polly Neely, Jim carried their legacy of determination and generosity throughout his life. He peacefully passed away on Aug. 21, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, and now joins his parents and his beloved wife, Kay Neely, in eternal rest.

During his time at the United Parcel Service, Jim’s contributions were nothing short of remarkable. His ingenuity and dedication were most prominently displayed in his pivotal role as the mind behind the design and construction of numerous distribution hubs for UPS.

Beyond his professional achievements, Jim had an insatiable passion for creating and building. He was a tinkerer atheart, finding joy in assembling and dismantling various contraptions. Whether he was constructing intricate models, restoring old Jeeps, or simply working on DIY projects. His mind was a light with ideas.

Jim’s zest for life extended to his family, who now carry forward his memory. He is survived by his daughters Kate and Kelly Neely, son-in-laws Jason Camp- bell and Rodney Marullo, and his cherished granddaughter Aubrey Campbell. Their lives have been immeasurably enriched by his love and wisdom.

Jim will be remembered for his innovative spirit but also for his warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for his family. He leaves behind a legacy that reminds us to approach life with curiosity and enthusiasm, to never stop creating, and to always cherish the bonds of family.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2023 at Saltwater Grill in Panama City Beach, FL: 11040 Hutchison Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation, an organization close to Jim’s heart: https://parkinsonfoundation.org/



