With great sorrow, the Stillerman family announces the passing of Dr. James Donald Stillerman on February 25th, 2023.

Jim Stillerman was born February 13th, 1953, to Marguerite and Hyman Stillerman. Jim, the youngest of the four children, grew up in a lively home alongside his older siblings David, Bill, and Jane. On September 1st, 1979, he married Pam Stillerman. Together they embarked on a life devoted to improving the health and fitness of others. Jim and Pam had two children, Tom and Liz.

Jim received a BS from University of Georgia, MS in Biology from Georgia State University, and MD from Medical College of Georgia. Following medical school, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Emory University. Upon completion of his residency, Jim and Pam moved to Covington, and he began his internal medicine practice of greater than 30 years.

He was involved in the Covington community as a member of Covington First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and taught Sunday school for 25 plus years. He also co-owned Alcovy Fitness and Wellness and volunteered with the Willing Helpers Clinic. Jim was a devoted and loving father and husband. He loved his patients, his coworkers and medicine. He has been described by his patients as a good listener, gentle, and kind. In his free time, Jim was an avid Stranger Things fan, a participant of many early morning cycling classes (thanks to Pam), and a diehard UGA football fan.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; his children, Tom and Erin Stillerman, and Liz and Philip Anderson; his grandchildren, Nora and Emma Stillerman; his siblings, Jane and Jim Stoakes, and Bill and Kathy Stillerman; and his devoted pets, Julie and Daisy.

A memorial service was held at 11 o’clock Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Covington First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Neely Rentz Lane, and Reverend Erin Morgan officiating. The service was live streamed on the Covington First Presbyterian Church Facebook page. The family received friends at The First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Covington First Presbyterian Church, 1169 Clark St SW, Covington, GA 30014, or Willing Helpers Clinic 4186 Mill Street NE, Covington, GA 30014.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home-T.E. Davis Funeral Services was entrusted with these arrangements.



