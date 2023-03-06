Walden announces he will seek Covington mayor's seat

COVINGTON, Ga. — James T. "Tim" Walden Sr. has announced he will be seeking the office of mayor of Covington in this year's election.

"After much prayer and speaking with citizens of Covington, I have decided that now is the time," he said.

"Covington has had lots of changes during my life, some good and some bad, but I believe I can continue to make Covington the No. 1 city in the state of Georgia."

Walden was born on Odom Street and grew up on Washington Street in an apartment that is now part of the Chamber Building. He has lived the last 35 years on Butler Avenue.

"My life has always been about service. I will be a servant for the people. I'm not a party man but a people man. I will fight for the rights of every citizen. I love everyone and will stand for the people no matter the political affiliation, color or lifestyle.

"I have learned over my life that if you listen each person has a reason for things and I will fight for each citizen. No, I can't please everyone but I promise to do what's best for the city. I will not sling mud against other candidates, past or present but I will work to promote 'Your Town, My Town, Our Town Covington.'"

Walden has been a pastor for over 35 years for Calvary Community Church and Tim Walden Ministries. He said he earned degrees in Pastoral Ministry, Mortuary Science, Theology and Divinity & Crisis Counseling.

He also is a licensed funeral director, certified first responder chaplain, military chaplain, Newton County Sheriff's Office chaplain, and board-certified crisis counselor. He received the Martin Luther King "I Have A Dream Award" in 2003; the Newton County Board of Commissioners and U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson Life Saving awards for saving seven soldiers from suicide due to PTSD, he said.

Walden also received commendations from the city of Covington, governor; the 2021 Newton County Bicentennial Award, and an Unsung Hero award in 2021 from the U.S. House of Representatives.

He has been married for 39 years to Angie Walden, a Newton County School System employee of almost 30 years. They have a son, Timothy with his wife Kimberly and three children, Kayden, Jaxon and Grace; and a daughter, Jessica and husband Christopher and their son, Sam.

For more information, call 770-787-0511 or 678-332-1504 or email jwalden@bellsouth.net.