Sheriff: Covington man major part of multi-county meth trafficking operation

A Covington man described as allegedly part of a multi-county drug distribution operation became the second suspect arrested within days as part of a two-month-long investigation in Butts County.

Jessie Colt Hannah was being housed in the Butts County Jail after being charged with trafficking meth and sale of meth Thursday, July 30, according to Sheriff Gary Long of the Butts County Sheriff's Office.

Long said in a posting on his agency's Facebook page his deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Hannah. He was the second target in the investigation following Andy Kirk Davis, who was arrested Tuesday, July 28, Long said.

"Our investigation revealed that Hannah operated as an underling for Davis’s operation and distributed methamphetamines in Butts County and in several other counties," Long said.

The sheriff also said on the Facebook page, "To the rest of you that sold and or purchased methamphetamines or you just helped arrange the sell for Davis and/or Hannah in last two months...... you know exactly who I'm talking to. The bad news for you is we know who you are also. We are nowhere near done as of yet and you are currently on our pick up list.

"If you are now worrying because you dealt with Davis and/or Hannah and think you have been identified, your feeling is right, YOU were identified. I would highly recommend to you, sleep very lightly or maybe even with one eye open. You will be seeing my deputies very soon. We are so excited to have you coming as our guest, we will have your bed ready and even leave the light on for you!!!"

Long said Tuesday the FBI and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office helped Butts County investigators in the arrest of Davis, who is approximately age 38 and a member of the “Ghost Face Gangsters” gang.

During the investigation, Long said his agents purchased more than 500 grams of meth from Davis in Butts, Newton and Putnam counties. He also was known to deal drugs in Jasper County, Long said.

Davis was arrested and booked at the Butts County Jail on Tuesday and charged with selling meth, trafficking meth and use of a telecommunication device to commit a felony. He also faces additional charges of trafficking and selling meth in Newton and Putnam counties.

Davis had been convicted of multiple crimes, including three related to possession and trafficking marijuana since 2010, according to information from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Davis was on parole after being released from prison April 27, 2020.

Publisher and Editor Taylor Beck contributed to this report.