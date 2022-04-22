Opponents sound off on congressman’s endorsement of incumbent Newton commissioner

COVINGTON, Ga. — One candidate said it was a “shame” District 4 U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson did not talk to any other candidates before announcing he was endorsing one of four seeking the Democratic nomination for a Newton County Commission seat.

Johnson, D-Stonecrest, said this week he was endorsing incumbent County Commissioner Demond Mason for reelection to the commission’s District 2 seat representing southwest Newton.

Johnson’s 4th Congressional District includes western Newton County.

“I want to go on record as endorsing Demond Mason for Newton County District 2 County Commissioner,” Johnson said in a statement released by Mason’s campaign.

“Reelecting Demond Mason would offer Newton County and the District 2 residents a continued opportunity to make Newton County a great place for community, economic and workforce development.

“His business acumen, his professional demeanor and his way of establishing the right business partnerships will continue advancing Newton County as a great place to live, work and play.”

Mason, in his first term on the Board, is facing opposition from IT professional and former Recreation Commission member Steven Rhodes, former commissioner Earnest Simmons, and pastor Dwayne Stephens, a political newcomer, for the Democratic nomination in the May 24 primary election.

In 2018, Mason won a crowded Democratic primary that included Rhodes and Simmons. He defeated Simmons in a runoff that year.

Mason said he was “honored to be endorsed by Congressman Hank Johnson, because he has represented the 4th Congressional District since 2007.

“I met him back in 2018, when I was running for District 2 Commissioner, as a first time electoral candidate. Congressman Johnson was approachable and we instantly made a professional connection, during the first time we met at a Family Fun Day being held by local, state and federal officials.

“Once I was elected as the District 2 Commissioner, we were able to work together in 2019 for the same Family Fun Day event where we initially met for the first time.

“Since meeting, he has become like a father figure to me, in the governmental arena. He has guided and coached me through some very challenging moments I incurred, as an elected official.

“He has been someone that has encouraged me a lot, therefore this endorsement means a great deal to me. I personally respect him and I look forward to his continued mentorship while striving to be the best elected official that I can become.”

Simmons said Johnson “never spoke to me personally about his decision, or about any of my achievements while in office, such as bringing back over $8 million in projects to my district.”

“It is a shame that he didn’t spend one minute of his time interviewing any of the candidates face-to-face. In my humble opinion this is unfair to the candidates, their families or supporters.

“We will continue to work every day to get every vote available,” he said.

Stephens said the race for the District 2 seat was “not about Congressman Johnson” but about who can best represent the district in county affairs.

“District 2 deserves a commissioner that’s going to stand and fight for District 2,” he said.

Rhodes declined comment.