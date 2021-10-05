MEET THE CANDIDATES: Traysa Price

Age:

- 53

Education Background:

- Proud graduate of Social Circle High School, BBA Marketing degree University of West Georgia, BS Network & Communications Management Degree, DeVry University. Related Courses & Technologies: Unix, LAN/WAN Design & Administration, Networks, Routers & Protocols, TCP/IP, Ethernet. As a City Council Member, I do believe in participating in courses that equip me with knowledge that pertains to our community. I taken may training courses and received Certificate of Recognition, Certificate of Achievement and a few hours away from achieving Certificate of Excellence.

Professional Background:

- I begin my career at Department of Family Children Services as an Eligibility Caseworker for many years. This led to a Service Coordinator position at Athens Housing Authority . I’ve always served my community so when the City Council seat became available, I jumped at the opportunity to serve. I’ve been a Council Member for 16 years and currently serving as the Mayor Pro Tempore. Around the same time, I became the Program Director for the Annie Pauline Henderson Foundation. I volunteered at this foundation for many years raising funds to provide scholarships to our High School graduates who were accepted to colleges. We provided over a million dollars in scholarships during the time I served. I’m currently working at an advertising company RentPath a division of Redfin as a Site Operations Analyst, IT where I support, monitor feeds that update our web listings. We are in the business of providing websites where people can find a place to live.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

- I’m currently the City Councilwoman for District 1 and the Mayor Pro Tempore. My background has always been service in whatever I do. My motto is whenever there is a need, you take that as an opportunity to serve. This is one of the biggest opportunities I can take to fulfill a need. This allows me to serve not only my district but the community of Social Circle. I want to continue to improve the quality of life for everyone.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing your municipality, and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?

- I believe the biggest issue Social Circle is facing currently is growth. Because of growth, we need to address infrastructure, housing, Water Treatment Plant, Sewage upgrades and activities for our community, especially our Youth. And I want to maintain our taxes. The best way to address growth is to stay focus on the plan for each issue and stick to it. I always put our citizens first when coming up with a solution. Sometimes I have to make tough decisions. But in those tough decisions, I always put our citizens first. I do not plan to fail but you can fail to plan.

Finally, what do voters need to know about you?

- My voters need to know I serve all our citizens and the safety of our community is always first. I want the voters to also know I serve as a City Councilwoman with respect, always loyal and transparency is key for me. I’m a talented motivational professional with strong knowledge and experience in local government. If you want Strong Leadership and positive results, Vote for Price. I was born and raised here. I care and my passion for this city makes me the right choice for District 1. Vote Price on Nov. 2, 2021.





Editor's Note: Election Day is Nov. 2. Advance voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29. Read more about voting options and poll locations here.

