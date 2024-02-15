Man with ‘undiagnosed dementia’ reported as missing

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), Batson has been safely located.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

NEWTON COUNTY – A BOLO has been issued by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for a man who suffers from “undiagnosed dementia.”



The BOLO stated that Louis Batson, 73, was last seen Wednesday afternoon after he left his residence in Social Circle between 4-5 p.m. in his vehicle.

The vehicle – last seen in the Atlanta area – is described as a brown 2014 Toyota Tundra with a Georgia tag number RVE2985.

Batson’s wife stated that he usually goes to Stevie B’s in Covington or Golden Corral in Conyers, but returns to his residence.

Batson is also a diabetic and has not taken his medication, according to the BOLO. He also suffers from what is described to be “undiagnosed dementia.”

He is described as a White male standing at 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 215 lbs. He has brown eyes and has low cut gray hair.

Anyone with information on Batson’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429.



