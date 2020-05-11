Liberty Middle School students win at 2020 State Social Studies Fair

COVINGTON, Ga. — Following their first-place finish at the Georgia Council for Social Studies Regional Fair, Liberty Middle School students Lauren Glover and Chelsea Williams made a splash against state competition.

The duo recently earned both the Best in Class II Economics Award and the New Encyclopedia Award for their project, “The Effects of Socioeconomics and Academic Performance in Georgia,” at the 2020 GCSS State Social Studies Fair.

“I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of these two students,” NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey stated in a press release. “They competed with the best and brightest students from around the state in not one but two major competitions and each time they brought home the top awards. What an accomplishment! Lauren and Chelsea most definitely represented Liberty Middle School and the Newton County School System extremely well!”

The goal of the Georgia Social Studies Fairs is to guide students in learning, practicing and perfecting research processes through competition. Social studies fairs are held annually at the local, regional and state levels for students grades 5-12. Projects demonstrated at the events are structured to show thorough research and conclusions about the study of people and their relationships to their physical and social environment.