King appointed Covington Assistant City Manager

COVINGTON, Ga. — John King has been promoted to assistant city manager, Covington officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

As assistant city manager, King, who previously served as Covington’s Transportation Manager, will assist City Manager Scott Andrews in all day-to-day operations and lead the way in “addressing citizen concerns, [managing] projects identified by the city manager and city council, support department heads, and be a large part of Team Covington’s community engagement efforts.”

“This role allows me to better serve the people of Covington,” King said. “It allows me to work alongside a great staff of individuals who have become friends during my career at the city. As a native of Covington, it is a deeply humbling opportunity to be able to work and serve in such a phenomenal place.”

King was one of 79 total applicants nationwide to pursue the position, but one of only five internal candidates. After an extensive interview process, Andrews said King and Covington Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes were the top two finalists.

Andrews said he was thrilled to see King rise to the top and take on the new role.

“John brings a balanced breadth of experience to this critical role as he has served in several different departments over his career,” Andrews said. “John walks the talk and epitomizes what it means to be a servant leader. John is a true team player, has an outstanding work ethic, and is incredibly passionate about serving the residents of Covington.”

King first began working with the City of Covington in 2011 in a part-time role with the Covington Municipal Airport. After later being promoted to a full-time ground operations technician, King was appointed Airport Manager in 2017.

King holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science and a master’s degree in management. He is a certified commercial pilot and EMT.

King has strived to remain active within the community. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Covington, past chairman of Leadership Newton County and serves on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Airports Association.

King is a Navy veteran and former Newton County firefighter. In his free time, he enjoys sailing and traveling with his wife Katy.

King succeeds Freddy Morgan as Covington’s assistant city manager. Morgan stepped down in May to take the same position in his hometown of Cartersville.