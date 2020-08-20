Kemp visits new Covington PD headquarters

COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp stopped by for a brief tour of the new Covington Police Department building Thursday afternoon.

Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton said the governor dropped by for the quick, unofficial visit around 2 p.m. to see the facility, meet with staff and speak with officer Matt Cooper.

"Great to visit with [the Covington Police Department] this afternoon!" the governor wrote on Twitter. "[First Lady Marty Kemp] and I are thrilled to see Officer Matt Cooper healthy and back at work. To the brave local law enforcement officers across Georgia, thank you for your service to your communities and our state!"

Cooper sustained a brain injury when he was injured by a gunshot wound to the head while on duty Sept. 3, 2018. He recently returned to duty in May.



The Covington Police Department moved into its new home, located at 13183 Harland Drive in Covington, in February and has been working to get settled in ever since, Cotton said.

"[Kemp] was impressed with the new facility and thanked us for the hard job we do," Cotton said. "He knew we had just moved and just wanted to stop by and see it and say hi to the officers and staff."