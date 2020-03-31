GA Professional License Board Division warns of scams amid COVID-19

On Friday, March 27, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Professional License Board Division warned individuals of scams involving professional licensing. Scam artists are using the COVID-19 pandemic to spread misinformation about the revocation, suspension, deactivation, or exorbitant fines of professional licenses.





The Professional Licensing Board urged any individual, who holds a professional license, to stay alert and only rely on information from a trustworthy source. All correct and accurate information can be found on the Professional Licensing Board’s website at https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/licensing.





To report misinformation involving professional licensing, please contact the Professional Licensing Board at 844-753-7825 or email plb@sos.ga.gov.

