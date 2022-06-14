Ductwork collapses at Mystic Grill, multiple people injured

COVINGTON, Ga. — City authorities confirmed HVAC ductwork inside Mystic Grill Restaurant collapsed Monday night, leaving multiple people injured.

Covington Fire Chief Jeremy Holmes said a team of first responders were called to the restaurant for a "possible roof collapse with multiple people trapped." But when they arrived, Holmes said the ductwork had fallen, but no collapse of the roof or ceiling had been found.

Holmes confirmed there were a total of four people treated for injuries — three minor and one he described as "serious." He said National EMS arrived and helped firefighters to stabilize and remove the serious patient from the scene and immediately transport the serious patient to the hospital. All other patients stated they did not want to be transported to the hospital, Holmes said.

Lissette Hoercherl, who said she was at the restaurant at the time of the incident, called the situation “terrifying.”



“From what I saw, only one major injury, an elderly woman, and one younger girl,” she wrote on Facebook. “There were so many people it was hard to tell… .The screams were absolutely horrifying.”

The incident happened in a section of the dining area located near the front entrance.

An employee working at the time of the incident, who asked to remain anonymous, told The News it was not a surprise to see the HVAC ductwork collapse, as there had apparently been issues "for months now."

The restaurant is now open after a brief closure following the incident. An inspector reportedly approved the building for operation Tuesday.

What exactly caused the collapse remains unknown at this time, authorities said.

Mystic Grill is an iconic restaurant located at the Covington Square known for being featured on the hit TV series “Vampire Diaries.” The owner could not be immediately reached for comment prior to this publication.