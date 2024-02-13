Woman who held infant during deadly shooting found guilty of murder

NEWTON COUNTY – A woman who perpetrated a double shooting while holding her infant child was found guilty on Monday on a number of charges including murder.

The shooting left one victim, Lapeachah Nash, dead while critically injuring the second victim, Deshawn Grayson.

Dalanna Bailey was found guilty of all charges including malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and cruelty to children in the third degree.

On May 13, 2020, Grayson – who is said to be the father of Bailey’s child – and Bailey met at the Fieldcrest Apartment Complex in Covington. Grayson was driven to the apartment complex by Nash so that Bailey could receive money for the child.

According to a press release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Bailey was said to be upset about the male’s appearance at the apartment complex – “yelling and screaming” at Grayson while holding the pair’s one-year-old child with a loaded firearm in her waistband.

The male then attempted to retrieve the firearm from Bailey, to which she would threaten Grayson, stating “that she had a round in the chamber.”

Following the brief altercation, Grayson ran away toward Nash’s car with Bailey chasing him. While holding the child, Bailey shot “at least three shots” into the driver side window, according to the press release.

One of the shots fatally wounded Nash – who was in the driver’s seat – and also wounded Grayson with a gunshot wound to the back.

Both victims would be life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center for their injuries, where Nash would later pass away. She was 27.

Bailey would then flee the scene and was taken into custody approximately seven hours later in DeKalb County after being found at a motel.

The trial for this case began on Feb. 5, with the guilty verdict being handed down in less than an hour after closing arguments Monday morning.

Sentencing for Bailey is projected to take place on March 7.



