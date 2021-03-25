Victim's mother pleads for information about suspect in west Newton drive-by shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — The mother of the victim pleaded with the public today for any information on the suspect in the Monday afternoon drive-by shooting of her son in west Newton County.

The victim, Elijahwon Jefferies, 21, sustained major injuries in the shooting and was transported to a local hospital where he remained today, said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

He was injured after "an unknown person" discharged a firearm from a vehicle toward a house on Spring Lake Terrace Monday, March 22, around 5 p.m., Jett said.

In answer to a question about if it was a random shooting, Jett said during a press conference at the Newton County Sheriff's Office's Westside Precinct that she could not release any additional information about the case because it was an ongoing investigation.

"We do know that in that time frame that the incident occurred, the house on Spring Lake Terrace is the only house where the shooting happened," Jett said.

Jefferies' mother, Tenica Lackey, said she encouraged any parents who may know who did the shooting to contact investigators with the information.

"I just want them to come forward. Would any mother that really cares — I mean, if it was their child that had anything to do with it, just encourage them to give the information that they know," Lackey said.

She said she was asking the community "to come out with anything that they know about this vehicle or anybody who had anything to do with the incident about my son."

"Just come forward and let the information you know," she said.

Lackey said she and her family were "doing fine."

"My son is still in the hospital, going through some things. But the family and me, we're fine," she said.

The sheriff's office issued a BOLO — be on the lookout — notice on its social media Tuesday for the public to watch out for a light-colored, early 2000s Honda after the shooting in the Silos subdivision off Spring Road.

Those with information are asked to call Investigator Clinton French at 678-625-1429 or email cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org.

Crime Stoppers was offering a $2,000 reward. Those with information helpful to the investigation can call 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.